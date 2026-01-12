When does Love Island All Stars start? Filming resumes as wild fires delay launch

12 January 2026, 16:06

Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa (pictured)
Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa (pictured). Picture: ITV/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

After wildfires halted filming near the villa in South Africa, Love Island All Stars is finally back in action.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa.

The Love Island “legends” edition was set to debut last week but came to a sudden halt as wildfires swept through the Western Cape, forcing ITV bosses to postpone filming and evacuate cast and crew.

Firefighters in Wemmershoek, around a mile from the villa, spent days tackling a blaze that spread rapidly through the area.

Photos showed emergency workers battling charred terrain as production crews stood down and ITV faced mounting costs, estimated at around £15,000 per hour.

Photos showed emergency workers battling charred terrain as production crews stood down and ITV faced mounting costs, estimated at around £15,000 per hour.
Photos showed emergency workers battling charred terrain as production crews stood down and ITV faced mounting costs, estimated at around £15,000 per hour. Picture: Getty

Why was Love Island All Stars postponed?

The disastrous fire struck just days before the Love Island All Stars launch show, with ITV confirming that the first episode had been cancelled after wildfires caused road closures near the villa.

The Love Island All Stars contestants have been on standby as they waited for filming to resume.
The Love Island All Stars contestants have been on standby as they waited for filming to resume. Picture: ITV

Local reports revealed that emergency workers fought through the night to contain the flames. A spokesperson for a local fire association told SABC News that the biggest challenge was finding water to fight the fires.

Due to the villa’s remote location, crews relied on cars, trucks, and helicopters to transport large volumes of water — but each time supplies ran low, the fire spread further inland.

ITV later confirmed that filming had been postponed, issuing a statement that read: “Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed.”

An insider told The Sun that filming was expected to resume on Wednesday, with crews returning to the villa once the area was declared safe enough for production to continue: “Bosses have no choice but to wait for the area to be deemed completely safe. The desire is to be back as soon as possible, but risk and health and safety assessments are still ongoing.”

In the meantime, crew members, including camera operators, runners, caterers, and psychologists, were kept on standby in nearby hotels and apartments, continuing to receive their daily rates.

Returning Islanders such as Belle Hassan and Charlie Frederick are reportedly earning around £2,000 per week, while host Maya Jama, 31, is said to be on an £800,000 deal for the series.

Love Island's Shakira reveals where she and Harry stand today 👀

She was reportedly staying indoors at her private villa during the fires, later sharing a bikini snap on Instagram.

When will Love Island All Stars be on TV?

While filming is now back underway, ITV has not yet confirmed an official air date for Love Island All Stars.

The network is expected to announce a new launch schedule once production is complete and the area is deemed completely safe for long-term filming.

ans should expect the show to premiere later than originally planned, with updates anticipated in the coming weeks as the situation stabilises.

Read next: Love Island All Stars lineup revealed as 2026 cast confirmed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Maura Higgins has cemeted herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (11 January)

Maura Higgins stuns at the Golden Globes alongside JLo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more
People We Meet On Vacation is Netflix's hottest new movie

Here’s the People We Meet On Vacation cast and why you recognise them

Netflix

Bradley Cooper has finally weighed in on the ongoing rumors about his changing appearance.

Bradley Cooper finally breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have been spotted filming together for the first time in years

One Direction members finally reunite as filming for new Netflix show begins

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop four early bombshells - here's who they are

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck, a topic she rarely addresses publicly.

Jennifer Garner makes rare admission about 'hard' Ben Affleck divorce

Trending on Heart

Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Calum Best reveals mum Angie has cancer and launches GoFundMe account

The Princess of Wales has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message reflecting on the comfort she has found in nature throughout her cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares very personal 44th birthday message

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year

Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

Leona Lewis marked the end of her debut Las Vegas residency with a moment she says she’ll “never forget”, performing alongside her three-year-old daughter, Carmel.

Leona Lewis will 'never forget this moment' as she brings daughter on stage in Las Vegas

Music

Love Island All Stars has confirmed their first twist of the series

Love Island All Stars 2026 reveals first twist of the series

Fans are already asking questions about Clarkson's Farm series six.

Clarkson’s Farm series 6: Filming, cast and release date rumours revealed

The former Love Island contestant and the singer, who began dating just 10 months ago before going Instagram official last summer, are reportedly more in love than ever.

Why everyone thinks Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are getting married

Jeremy Clarkson has shed three stone thanks to the weight loss drug Mounjaro, but the presenter says the results have come with some surprising side effects.

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, shares uncomfortable side effect of ‘astonishing’ weight loss jab

The Traitors fans are convinced they’ve finally found proof that two of this year’s Faithfuls knew each other before filming began

Traitors shock as photo of Ross and Ellie emerges months before show

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series

The Traitors family tree theory has exploded - are the entire cast connected?

The Traitors

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The Traitors revealed Fiona as the secret traitor for 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Fiona Hughes? Age, where she's from, job and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitor's star Harriet is a famous crime novel writer

The Traitors's Harriet Tyce has written some really popular crime novels

The Traitors

Stephen Libby is the traitor winning over audiences in 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Stephen? Age, job, partner and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has her sights on the prize fund

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Rachel? Age, job, husband and game strategy revealed

The Traitors