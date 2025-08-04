Love Island All Stars 2026 confirmed with an exciting change

4 August 2025, 13:14

Maya Jama walking into the Love Island villa
Love Island All Stars 2026 has been confirmed. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Start date, line up and everything else you need to know as we countdown the months until the next All Stars series of Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The summer series of Love Island 2025 has come to a close and to keep up the villa excitement, ITV2 has confirmed the All Stars series will be back in 2026.

Not only did they reveal it will be going ahead as usual in South Africa, they also excitingly added that the season will be extended due to its popularity this year.

Happy to share the news, Mike Spencer-Hayter, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment, said: "Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love.

"We are very excited about series 3 and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series."

Love Island All Stars airs in the UK in winter and sees an original line up, along with bombshells, from the recognisable series of the past.

Here's everything we know about Love Island All Stars 2026 so far from the rumoured line up, start date and much more.

Gabby Allen, Harriet Blackmore and Grace Jackson were all part of the cast in 2025
Gabby Allen, Harriet Blackmore and Grace Jackson were all part of the cast in 2025. Picture: Love Island/Instagram

When does Love Island All Stars start?

With the confirmation news only just landing, details are yet to be finalised for the All Stars series.

Typically, we've seen it begin in January, helping us get through the new year blues and keeping us entertained on those cold, wet and dark evenings.

In 2024, we saw the All Stars series begin on our screens on January 14th which means 2026 is likely to have a start date on the 12th as it always starts on a Monday.

Luca Bish, Ronnie Vint and Sammy Root all experienced Love Island All Stars
Luca Bish, Ronnie Vint and Sammy Root all experienced Love Island All Stars. Picture: Love Island/Instagram

How long will the Love Island All Stars series be?

In the past, the popular ITV2 series has run for five weeks which is typically shorter than the summer version of the show. This was done on purpose by producers who didn't want people to get Love Island "fatigue".

However, after two very popular 2025 series, show makers deemed it successful enough to extend to six weeks.

Who is going on Love Island All Stars 2026?

Again, it's early days in terms of confirmed contestants for the South African villa but there are of course, already rumours.

Helena Ford from this series is said to be a firm favourite to head back, should she remain single, and there are reports Ronnie Vint could enter for a second time after his relationship with Harriet Blackmore ended again.

Read more:

