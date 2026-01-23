Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

23 January 2026, 09:26

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama delivered the shock news that the first islanders were being dumped from the villa - but who got voted off tonight? Here's the results.

Love Island All Stars 2026 has been all kissing, love triangles and bombshells so far until Maya Jama rocked up confirming the first islanders would be dumped from the show.

Arriving into the villa, the ITV2 dating show presenter confirmed the public had been voting for their favourite boy and favourite girl. Those at the top were elated with their new popularity status but sadly, this meant they had to choose who went home from the girls and boys in the bottom three.

So who has been dumped so far? Here's the results.

Who has been dumped from Love Island All Stars?

Charlie Frederick

In the ultimate shock dumping, Charlie was not only evicted from the villa after just one week, it was also done by his potential love interest Millie Court. A move no one expected.

After his time kissing and getting to know Jess Harding as well as her, Millie decided it was was one red flag too many and chose for him to leave.

Upon his exit, Millie told Charlie: "I've told you that I don't like your behaviour and secrecy. Every day is a new thing and I just keep being in this drama and I can't be a***d with it."

AJ Bunker

She only entered as a bombshell half way through the first week but poor AJ was dumped at the first opportunity. Voted for by Scott Van-Der-Sluis, her lack of connections saw her leave the villa.

