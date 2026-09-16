Love Island All Stars 2027 line-up so far

Love Island All Stars 2027 is already gearing up as producers eye-up popular contestants. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Who is going on Love Island All Stars in 2027? Which contestants have agreed to go back into the villa? Here's everything you need to know so far.

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Love Island wrapped up 2026 in August when their summer series came to an end, crowning Lorenzo and Julia their winners.

And now, as we prepare for a bunch of epic autumn TV series like The Great British Bake Off and The Celebrity Traitors, fans of Maya Jama's dating show can't help but look forward to 2027.

With an All Stars series in the making for January 2027, former contestants are already being sought out by ITV2 producers in the hope of getting them back in the villa for a second shot of love.

So what is the Love Island All Stars 2027 line-up looking like so far? Here are all the rumours.

Love Island's Jack Fowler has been a popular choice for Love Island producers over the years. Picture: Getty

Jack Fowler

Age: 30

30 From: London

London Season: Love Island series 4 (2018)

Love Island series 4 (2018) Instagram: @_jackfowler_

Jack has been top of producer's lists for the All Stars series for a while now and it's been reported he's finally ready to say yes.

After appearing on the show when he was just 22-years-old, he's gone on to have a successful influencing life and also works as a DJ.

A source told The Sun: "But for the first time this year it wasn’t a flat no from Jack’s side. Of course he might end up turning it down but there’s a glimmer of hope, at least."

Matilda Draper recently become single earlier this year and is likely to return to the villa. Picture: Matilda Draper/Instagram

Matilda Draper

Age: 26

26 From: Bromley

Bromley Season: Love Island series 11 (2024)

Love Island series 11 (2024) Instagram: @matildajdraper

Matilda entered the Love Island villa in 2024 and coupled up with Sean Stone. Now, freshly single, it's believed she is a top priority for the All Stars series next year.

An insider added: "It’s very, very early days for All Stars and the cast won’t be anywhere near confirmed until December, if not January, but Matilda will likely be in the mix as she was a popular Islander with audience and cast alike."

Billy Brown was all set for a bombshell entrance in 2026 but never made it into the villa. Picture: Billy Brown/Instagram

Billy Brown

Age: 27

27 From: Surrey

Surrey Season: Love Island series 8 (2022)

Love Island series 8 (2022) Instagram: @billybrown11

Billy was reportedly in holding for the last series of All Stars but sadly never made it into the actual villa.

Now, it's believed he's in talks with producers again for a spot in the South African love pad.

Mara Pirez was unlucky in love in the villa in 2026. Picture: Mira Pirez/Instagram

Mara Pirez

Age: 25

25 From: Luton

Luton Season: Love Island series 13 (2026)

Love Island series 13 (2026) Instagram: @marapirez

Mara didn't quite have her time to shine on Love Island 2026 after going in as a Casa Amor bombshell and coupling up with Simba who ultimately chose Angelista.

However, producers are aware she was a stand out character for this season and will reportedly "definitely give her a call" when official casting happens.

Charleen Murphy struggled to find a connection on Love Island 2026. Picture: Charleen Murphy/Instagram

Charleen Murphy

Age: 27

27 From: Dublin

Dublin Season: Love Island series 13 (2026)

Love Island series 13 (2026) Instagram: @charleenmurphy

Charleen recently admitted this is the longest she's been single since she was 16 on Instagram which of course sets her up nicely for another go at Love Island.

After forming a connection with Kavan Murphy this summer, Charleen was left single and dumped from the island after he went back to Jasmin.

Producers are said to be convinced Charleen has more to offer and therefore keen to bring her back.

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