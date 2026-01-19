Love Island All Stars AJ Bunker - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed

19 January 2026, 12:28

AJ Bunker is looking for love on All Stars
AJ Bunker is looking for love on All Stars. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is AJ Bunker, where is she from, what season of Love Island was she on and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 is back with a bang and one bombshell making her mark in the villa is AJ Bunker.

Despite meeting fellow Islander Konnor Ewudzi on the outside, AJ set her sights on Shaq Muhammad when she entered the villa, despite him being in a couple with Helena Ford.

As we watch her journey in the villa unfold, it's time to get to know AJ a bit better.

Here is everything you need to know about AJ including her age, where she's from, Instagram and ex-boyfriends.

AJ Bunker is a bombshell on Love Island All Stars
AJ Bunker is a bombshell on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Age: 33

From: Hemel Hempstead

Instagram: @andreajanebunker

AJ (also known as Andrea-Jane) first came to fame when she appeared in season seven of Love Island where she couples up with Hugo Hammond. However it wasn't to be as AJ was dumped shortly after she arrived in the villa, leaving the show single.

AJ was on series seven of Love Island
AJ was on series seven of Love Island. Picture: ITV

AJ Bunker's ex-boyfriends

So far AJ hasn't been the luckiest when it comes to love, as the star has revealed a previous partner met up with his ex whilst she was with him.

In 2024 the Love Island contestant revealed to The Sun: "I'm very single, I had a boyfriend and found out he met with his ex behind my back, lied to me about a lot of stuff. And I caught him... I turned up to his house on a day that we were meant to have our date and caught him on loudspeaker... you can't write this stuff. I caught him on loudspeaker talking about another woman."

Speaking ahead of going on All Stars, AJ confessed: "My dating life has been tragic. I seem to attract liars or guys that like to ghost but it's never been anything long-term enough to cry over. I fall too quickly and then I’m over it. If it’s too good to be true it probably is; it’s been a lot of men promising and not delivering."

AJ Bunker is hoping to find a lasting connection
AJ Bunker is hoping to find a lasting connection. Picture: ITV

Despite her hardships, AJ is ready to embrace All Stars and disclosed what she wants to do differently this time round: "I just want to not be so in my shell. My friends and family watching knew it wasn’t me and I was being reserved. There were times during my previous series where I should have spoken up and said ‘That’s not ok’ - I was putting my own feelings aside."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Belle confronts Sean in the Love Island first look

Love Island All Stars first look sees Belle confront Sean in fiery exchange

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

On/off couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon have endured two public break-ups.

Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split? Love Island stars' break-up explained

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together from series one and two?

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Love Island split explained

Trending on Heart

A 94-year-old Robbie Williams superfan has been left “absolutely amazed” after the pop star surprised her with a video call

Robbie Williams calls 94-year-old fan on Zoom after his daughter saw viral video and begged him to ring
Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter with Seth Rogan at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Pamela Anderson reveals uneasy encounter with Seth Rogan at Golden Globes: Felt ‘yucky’

Robbie Williams has hinted that a Take That reunion could be on the cards, saying he’s “sure” he’ll share the stage with his former bandmates again.

Robbie Williams says he's 'sure' he'll reunite with Take That

Celine marked the 10th anniversary of her late husband René's death.

Celine Dion shares touching tribute to husband on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

Love Island has teased a first look at tonight's episode.

Love Island first look teases brutal new All Stars game and shock public vote

Harriet shed an impressive four stone after ditching alcohol.

The Traitors' Harriet reveals four-stone weight loss in shock transformation snaps

The Traitors

An ex-Islander has opened up about his secret casting chat.

Love Island star says 'savage' confrontation with All Stars bosses cost him 2026 spot

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars make exciting schedule change following delayed start date

Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa (pictured)

When does Love Island All Stars start? New launch date confirmed

This year's All Stars cast have revealed what they're up to in hiding.

Love Island All Stars cast share first-look pics as fans wait for official start date

Leanne is starring on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Leanne Amaning - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed
Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi - Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained
Scott van-der-Sluis, a former footballer and reality TV favourite, previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023

Love Island All Stars Scott van-der-Sluis - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back Jack Keating to the villa

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating - age, job, ex-girlfriends and daughter revealed

Whitney Adebayo was a contestant on Love Island series 10.

Love Island All Stars Whitney Adebayo - age, job, ex-boyfriend and former series

Love Island All Stars 2026 welcomes Millie Court back to the villa

Love Island All Stars Millie Court - age, ex-boyfriend, job and former series