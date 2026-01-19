Love Island All Stars AJ Bunker - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed

AJ Bunker is looking for love on All Stars. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is AJ Bunker, where is she from, what season of Love Island was she on and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 is back with a bang and one bombshell making her mark in the villa is AJ Bunker.

Despite meeting fellow Islander Konnor Ewudzi on the outside, AJ set her sights on Shaq Muhammad when she entered the villa, despite him being in a couple with Helena Ford.

As we watch her journey in the villa unfold, it's time to get to know AJ a bit better.

Here is everything you need to know about AJ including her age, where she's from, Instagram and ex-boyfriends.

AJ Bunker is a bombshell on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Age: 33

From: Hemel Hempstead

Instagram: @andreajanebunker

AJ (also known as Andrea-Jane) first came to fame when she appeared in season seven of Love Island where she couples up with Hugo Hammond. However it wasn't to be as AJ was dumped shortly after she arrived in the villa, leaving the show single.

AJ was on series seven of Love Island. Picture: ITV

AJ Bunker's ex-boyfriends

So far AJ hasn't been the luckiest when it comes to love, as the star has revealed a previous partner met up with his ex whilst she was with him.

In 2024 the Love Island contestant revealed to The Sun: "I'm very single, I had a boyfriend and found out he met with his ex behind my back, lied to me about a lot of stuff. And I caught him... I turned up to his house on a day that we were meant to have our date and caught him on loudspeaker... you can't write this stuff. I caught him on loudspeaker talking about another woman."

Speaking ahead of going on All Stars, AJ confessed: "My dating life has been tragic. I seem to attract liars or guys that like to ghost but it's never been anything long-term enough to cry over. I fall too quickly and then I’m over it. If it’s too good to be true it probably is; it’s been a lot of men promising and not delivering."

AJ Bunker is hoping to find a lasting connection. Picture: ITV

Despite her hardships, AJ is ready to embrace All Stars and disclosed what she wants to do differently this time round: "I just want to not be so in my shell. My friends and family watching knew it wasn’t me and I was being reserved. There were times during my previous series where I should have spoken up and said ‘That’s not ok’ - I was putting my own feelings aside."