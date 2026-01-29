Love Island All Stars Carrington Rodriguez - USA bombshell's age, job and ex-girlfriend revealed

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Carrington Rodriguez to the 2026 villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What reality TV shows has new Love Island USA bombshell Carrington Rodriguez been on? And what has he said about appearing on the UK All Stars?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 is bringing its biggest twist yet in the form of the US Getaway where six new American bombshells are waiting for their chosen islanders.

And one of the new contestants is Carrington Rodriguez who is ready to be the one lucky in love.

Also an All Star in his own right, Carrington has appeared on two previous series of the show but is hoping it's third time lucky as he's feeling "lonely".

He said: "I’m lonely these days. It would be nice to meet somebody in there. I want to have somebody to really date. I really want that. I’m not just going in to mess around. I’m going to put my best foot forward."

Ready to get to know some of the girls on a more serious level this time around, here's everything you need to know about Carrington from his age, where he's from, his reality TV past and of course, his dating history.

Carrington Rodriguez has appeared on Love Island USA and Love Island Games. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island All Stars contestant Carrington Rodriguez

Age: 28

From: Salt Lake City, Utah

Instagram: @c_rod003

Carrington has promised a new version of himself for this series after being labelled the 'date guy' in his original.

He said: "I am a fun Islander. I like to always be doing something. I like to call people on their stuff. I give a lot of one-liners. I’m a big flirt.

"I feel like the girls in the villa want a guy who can really give it and have some banter and have some personality, it’s not all about the looks."

What is Love Island All Stars Carrington Rodriguez's job?

Prior to going into the Love Island US villa, Carrington was a sales manager. He is now enjoying the perks of Love Island fame and taking to the influencing life.

He has also appeared on another reality TV show called Perfect Match.

Love Island's Carrington Rodriguez plans to get to know the girls on a deeper level this time around. Picture: Carrington Rodriguez/Instagram

What series of Love Island was Carrington Rodriguez on and what happened?

Carrington first appeared on series 2 when he was just 22. He dated a lot of girls during the series, hence his nickname. He then found Laurel who he came fourth in the final with.

In 2025 he also appeared on Love Island Games, alongside Lucinda Strafford, where he famously only lasted 24 hours - being voted off by his fellow islanders.

Who is Carrington Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend?

Leaving his original series of Love Island with Laurel, it sadly wasn't long before their relationship fizzled out.

What has Carrington Rodriguez said about Love Island?

Ahead of going into the villa, Carrington praised his fellow American Toni Laites on her win in the summer series. He said: "I think Toni set a great example and she’s amazing, so I feel as if I need to try and back her up and set the tone."

Ready to take on the villa again, he said: "The first time I did Love Island USA it was a life-changing experience. I went into it with the hope of meeting someone. You do get close to people so quickly, it’s amazing. I was an OG and I was nervous as hell. I had a really good time. I was coupled up with a few different girls.

"The audience voted one girl off and it broke my heart! Then I met another girl, but they her and I were voted out very close to the end."

READ MORE: