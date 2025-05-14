Love Island All Star winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen announce split

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen have split. Picture: Instagram/Gabby Allen

By Hope Wilson

Following months of dating, Love Island All Stars favourites Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman have gone their separate ways.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars winners Gabby Allen, 33, and Casey O'Gorman, 28, have revealed their split four months after meeting on the hit show.

Despite the pair finding romance earlier this year, the couple have confirmed their split, telling the Mail Online: "After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically."

They continued: "This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other."

Gabby's rep then added: "Gabby is grateful for the memories they've created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She's excited for what the future holds and appreciates."

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

This comes just weeks after the pair revealed they had become 'official' after Casey asked Gabby to be his girlfriend.

Speaking about the romantic moment Casey asked Gabby to be in a relationship, the 33-year-old told the Agree to Disagree podcast: "He actually asked me weeks and weeks ago, we'd been out the villa about a month and I just thought I'm not even going to tell anyone.

"It's almost funnier that people are still giving me s*** about it! He literally asked me on a dog walk and a nice country pub and it was so nice there were no frills attached and it was perfect for what we wanted.

"I get why people want the elaborate stuff but this really from Case just really made it feel like it was real."

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were together for a few months. Picture: Instagram/Gabby Allen

Casey also spoke out about making Gabby his girlfriend, telling the Wednesdays podcast: "It was all Ronnie this and that and Luca's done this I just thought f**k all of them - I'll do it my way.

"We didn't feel the need to make a post about it, that's no dig to anyone else that has done it we just didn't want it."

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman have revealed their relationship is over. Picture: Instagram/Gabby Allen

Following their split, this means only three Love Island All Stars from the 2025 series as Luca and Grace, Sammy and Elma and Ekin-Su and Curtis are the remaining pairs.