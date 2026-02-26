Love Island All Stars cast return to the UK - here are all the pictures
26 February 2026, 11:19 | Updated: 26 February 2026, 11:30
From winners Samie and Ciaran to favourites Millie and Zac, the Love Island cast have touched back down on UK grounds.
The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 have spent most of the winter in the sunshine in a luxury villa in South Africa but now series three is over, it's time to head back to reality in the UK.
Following the final, the likes of Zac Woodworth, Millie Court, Whitney Adebayo, Yamen Sanders and let's not forget winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, have all travelled back to Britain and of course, they've captured the journey over on their socials.
With some hilarious pictures and videos, the Love Island cast have taken us behind-the-scenes on their travels which has so far included some cute selfies, hilarious pranks and those special reunions when they touch down at Heathrow airport.
Here are all the best pictures and videos as the Love Island series 3 contestants touch down in the UK.
Samie, Ciaran, Millie and Zac wave goodbye to South Africa
The top four Love Island All Stars contestants travel through South Africa one last time as they head from their villa to the airport.
Lucinda and Sean's love bubble
Sticking to Snapchat for all of their behind-the-scenes pictures, Lucinda and Sean are full of the L word for each other and their supporters.
Ciaran and Samie's big thank you
Still overwhelmed from winning series three of Love Island All Stars, the couple take a moment in the airport to thank those who supported them.
Tommy and Curtis's big prank
For those not coming home in a couple, the airport was time for messing around and Curtis and Tommy did a brilliant job on Charlie.
Hiding his boarding pass, the pair couldn't resist a little prank as they boarded their plane.
Millie with her 'American boy' Zac
Bringing her boy home, Millie and Zac couldn't resist a cute little selfie for their followers as they boarded their flight home.
Leanne and Scott's thank you
Pleased to be out of the villa and heading home, Leanne and Scott took an Instagram moment to thank everyone who supported and voted for them.
Yamen and Whitney thank fans
Like the other Love Island couples, Yamen and Whitney saw the airport as an opportunity to thank everyone who backed them on the TV show.
Zac and Millie take over Instagram
Settling straight into the influencer business, Millie and Zac opened up the Instagram question box before they took off.
Welcome home Samie and Ciaran
Following an overnight flight, Samie and Ciaran touched down in the UK with the cutest welcome home from their friends and family.
Luggage carousel
Already making reels for Instagram, Millie, Zac and Yamen rated their luggage pick up skills.
Millie Court takes a fall
Millie's friends quite literally rolled out the red carpet for her return home. Only for her to take a trip and fall into the bushes. That's what they call landing back with a bump!
