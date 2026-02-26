Love Island All Stars cast return to the UK - here are all the pictures

The Love Island All Stars cast 2026 are back in the UK after six weeks in the villa. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

From winners Samie and Ciaran to favourites Millie and Zac, the Love Island cast have touched back down on UK grounds.

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 have spent most of the winter in the sunshine in a luxury villa in South Africa but now series three is over, it's time to head back to reality in the UK.

Following the final, the likes of Zac Woodworth, Millie Court, Whitney Adebayo, Yamen Sanders and let's not forget winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, have all travelled back to Britain and of course, they've captured the journey over on their socials.

With some hilarious pictures and videos, the Love Island cast have taken us behind-the-scenes on their travels which has so far included some cute selfies, hilarious pranks and those special reunions when they touch down at Heathrow airport.

Here are all the best pictures and videos as the Love Island series 3 contestants touch down in the UK.

Millie, Zac, Samie and Ciaran are all smiles as they leave behind South Africa for the UK. Picture: Zac Woodworth/Instagram

Samie, Ciaran, Millie and Zac wave goodbye to South Africa

The top four Love Island All Stars contestants travel through South Africa one last time as they head from their villa to the airport.

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean are full of love following their boyfriend and girlfriend status. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Snapchat

Lucinda and Sean's love bubble

Sticking to Snapchat for all of their behind-the-scenes pictures, Lucinda and Sean are full of the L word for each other and their supporters.

Love Island All Stars winners Ciaran and Samie are all smiles as they begin their long journey home. Picture: Ciaran Davies/Instagram

Ciaran and Samie's big thank you

Still overwhelmed from winning series three of Love Island All Stars, the couple take a moment in the airport to thank those who supported them.

Tommy and Curtis's big prank

For those not coming home in a couple, the airport was time for messing around and Curtis and Tommy did a brilliant job on Charlie.

Hiding his boarding pass, the pair couldn't resist a little prank as they boarded their plane.

Love Island's Millie and Zac were runners up this year. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie with her 'American boy' Zac

Bringing her boy home, Millie and Zac couldn't resist a cute little selfie for their followers as they boarded their flight home.

Love Island's Leanne and Scott were all cuddles as they travelled to the airport. Picture: Scott van-der-Sluis/Instagram

Leanne and Scott's thank you

Pleased to be out of the villa and heading home, Leanne and Scott took an Instagram moment to thank everyone who supported and voted for them.

Love Island's Whitney and Yamen continue to keep it cool ahead of their flight back to the UK. Picture: Yamen Sanders/Instagram

Yamen and Whitney thank fans

Like the other Love Island couples, Yamen and Whitney saw the airport as an opportunity to thank everyone who backed them on the TV show.

Love Island's Millie and Zac settle in for the flight from South Africa to the UK. Picture: Zac Woodworth/Instagram

Zac and Millie take over Instagram

Settling straight into the influencer business, Millie and Zac opened up the Instagram question box before they took off.

Love Island winners Samie and Ciaran were greeted by friends and family back in the UK. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Welcome home Samie and Ciaran

Following an overnight flight, Samie and Ciaran touched down in the UK with the cutest welcome home from their friends and family.

Luggage carousel

Already making reels for Instagram, Millie, Zac and Yamen rated their luggage pick up skills.

Millie Court falls and tumble with friend as she's welcomed home. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie Court takes a fall

Millie's friends quite literally rolled out the red carpet for her return home. Only for her to take a trip and fall into the bushes. That's what they call landing back with a bump!

