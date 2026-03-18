Are Love Island All Stars couple Ciaran and Samie still together?

18 March 2026, 11:26

Love Island All Stars winners are rumoured to have split since leaving the villa
Love Island All Stars winners are rumoured to have split since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have been plagued by split rumours since leaving the villa but are they true? Here's all the evidence on whether they're still together or if they've broken up.

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Love Island All Stars crowned Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi as their 2026 winners but the couple are only weeks out of the villa and already surrounded by split rumours.

After spending almost five weeks together in the South Africa abode, everyone was convinced these two would go the distance as they spoke about him moving to London, surviving a long distance relationship and even going on holiday together.

But it seems reality may have crushed their hopes of a strong romance as fellow islanders have also been suggesting a split has happened.

However, with neither Samie or Ciaran addressing the break-up rumours - could they actually still be together? Here's what we know.

Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies were super smitten when they first left Love Island
Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies were super smitten when they first left Love Island. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Are Love Island All Stars Ciaran and Samie still together?

It's early days in their post - Love Island relationship but the rumour mill is strong with reports that these two are no longer together.

While neither of them have confirmed or denied it, it's believed her busy work schedule caused problems from he start.

A source told The Sun: "Samie is really disappointed it didn’t work out but Ciaran always knew she was a busy girl, he even made jokes about getting lots of Toblerones after each brand trip.

"Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking."

Samie Elishi entered as a bombshell and coupled up with Ciaran Davies in Love Island
Samie Elishi entered as a bombshell and coupled up with Ciaran Davies in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Former All Stars contestant Messy Mitch also did a Snapchat on the rumours but has since deleted the post.

He said: "The rumours are true. It's a shame, a big old shame. But no nice guys finish last. Don't worry Ciaran, you're a good guy bro. You deserve the world. Some people don't, I think you do."

Ciaran is currently focusing on his temporary move to London with the USA boys Yamen, Zac and Carrington while Samie is busy on brand trips and promoting her new perfume.

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