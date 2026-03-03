Are Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott still together?

Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott came third overall. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Leanne Amaning and Scott van-der-Sluis finished Love Island All Stars 2026 in third place but are they still together now? Or have they split? Here's the latest.

Leanne Amaning and Scott van-der-Sluis were together from the start on Love Island All Stars 2026 but that doesn't mean they had an easy time in the villa.

Villa USA, love triangles and multiple tests later, both Leanne and Scott made their way to the final as a couple but decided they would leave the 'exclusive' and' boyfriend and girlfriend' labels until the real world.

Finishing in third place overall, beaten by winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, the loved-up pair have headed into real life with the intentions of meeting one another's family and becoming more than just a dating couple.

So what are Leanne and Scott up to now? And are they still together? Here's the latest from the Love Island All Stars pair.

Love Island's Leanne and Scott faced a lot of scrutiny while together in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island All Stars Leanne and Scott still together?

As it stands, Scott and Leanne are still very much loved up. The latest update they gave fans was on TikTok when she shared a clip of them lip syncing to Beyoncé's 'Drunk In Love'.

Scott also made a huge declaration to Leanne as he changed his Instagram bio to read: "It's always been you." This was something Scott told her in the villa despite him exploring connections with other Love Island girls.

The pair coupled up from the beginning of the series but questions of doubt were raised over their relationship when Scott explored other options.

It began when USA bombshell Sher Suarez entered the villa with Leanne eventually telling Scott she was "done" when he failed to break up the triangle.

Love Island All Stars couple Scott and Leanne were together the longest in the 2026 series. Picture: ITV2

During the Heart Rate Challenge, the former footballer managed to catch Leanne's eye again but was also keen to see if there was something between him and Belle Hassan.

Quickly, Scott declared to Leanne "it was always her" but that he wouldn't be adding any labels to their relationship until they met one another's family.

Previous islanders were invited back to the villa for a dumping vote with many choosing them to leave due to their lack of compatibility.

However, they both made it to the final, and seem to be stronger than ever away from their fellow islanders.

