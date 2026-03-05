Are Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda and Sean still together?

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left the All Stars villa as boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/@loveisland

By Claire Blackmore

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone finished Love Island All Stars 2026 in fourth place – but are the reality couple still together or have they split? Here's the latest.

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone's flirty friendship blossomed into a full-blown romance during Love Island All Stars 2026, and the couple have always had each other's backs.

Despite constant criticism from their fellow Islanders, including Sean's ex Belle Hassan, her pal Samie Elishi and outspoken star Scott van-der-Sluis, the pair grew stronger and closer with every challenge.

Finishing in fourth place overall, and leaving South Africa as official boyfriend and girlfriend, the lovebirds hit the ground running when they touched down in the UK, batting off rumours the influencer already had a boyfriend on the outside.

But what are Lucinda and Sean up to now? Are they still together? Has their relationship survived the outside world? Here's everything we know about their current situation.

Are Love Island All Stars Lucinda and Sean still together?

Judging by their loved-up posts on social media, Lucinda and Sean are very much still together.

The latest update saw the sweet shop owner visiting his "pookie pie" down in her hometown of Brighton, eating pizza on the beach between laughing fits and cute smooches.

Sean recently gushed over his girlfriend on Instagram, too, telling fans he was "so happy to have met an amazing woman like Lucinda," adding that she was "someone I love deeply and will always proudly stand by".

Lucinda wasn't shy about her feelings for Sean either, commenting "I love you 🥹🤍🤍🤍" on the loved-up snaps and adorable tribute.

In the villa, they were constantly questioned on whether their romance was real or fake but take a look at TikTok and you'll see they're posting videos together, giggling and dancing as their relationship grows.

Since heading home from South Africa, Lucinda has also opened up to TV therapist Paul C Brunson about how she sees the pair progressing in the future.

When asked if she believed she was truly in love with Sean, she told the MAFS UK expert on his We Need To Talk podcast: "Yes. Yeah, I think at the beginning, I didn't say I love you back straight away. And that caused a bit of something I've seen. And to be totally honest, I definitely could have said it.

"But I want to wait and just I don't know, I think as a girl you just want another really cute special time. You can wait a little bit, but I definitely could have said it, you know?"

When asked if she felt love for Sean in the Love Island villa, Lucinda confessed: "I felt it. There were so many times even before then, I kept wanting to say it and I just stopped and I think what I have with Sean is like, I've never experienced anything like it for my life.

"I don't even know how to even explain it. Like, I genuinely feel like he is like the male version of me, but in the best way possible. As in, we're very similar with like, our humour and the way that we are, but also at the same time, he sticks up for me.

"He is just so loyal, like he's really loyal. And I feel like, yeah, I just can't believe that I met someone like him on the show. I kept saying to the producers, where the hell have you found him from? I'm so happy."