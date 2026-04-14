Are Love Island All Stars couple Millie and Zac still together?

14 April 2026, 16:57

Are Zac Woodworth and Millie Court still going strong?
Are Zac Woodworth and Millie Court still going strong? Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Are Love Island All Stars couple Millie Court and Zac Woodworth still together, or have they split since leaving the villa? Here's the latest.

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Love Island All Stars 2026 had its fair share of romances, with five couples falling head over heels for each other inside the villa – and even more enjoying flirty chats and sly smooches.

This year's runners-up Millie Court and Zac Woodworth might have met late in the game, but their Casa Amor crush developed into something truly special both during and then after the show.

But did their love story last? Are the Essex beauty and her American boy still together three months later or have they split due to long-distance, or something worse?

Here, we dissect the latest gossip on Millie and Zac's relationship since the pair jetted back to reality in late February.

The pair fell head over heels for each other last summer.
The pair fell head over heels for each other last summer. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island All Stars couple Millie and Zac still together?

Judging by both their social media accounts, Millie Court and Zac Woodworth are very much together and appear more loved-up than ever before.

It seems the Essex beauty still lives in London and the US bombshell remains in the States, but the couple have made it work by visiting each other and taking romantic city breaks.

And we're not just guessing here – there's plenty of evidence to prove the All Stars runners-up are totally into each other.

The sweet couple left the villa in second place.
The sweet couple left the villa in second place. Picture: ITV

Zac can't help but regularly swoon over Millie's sizzling hot Instagram posts, and she often gushes about her man during interviews.

Commenting on a series of recent posts of his girl partying with pals at Coachella in April 2026, he championed her stylish looks and raunchy outfits.

"Ooooo🔥🔥🔥," he wrote next to one snap of his girlfriend in a chocolate brown co-ord, while he stuttered "that’s my that’s my that’s my that’s my," on another of the Love Island star draped in white.

Clearly still besotted with the Essex beauty, he couldn't help but let all her followers know he thought she looked incredible in the sun-soaked party snaps.

Just weeks ago, in late March, the pair were spotted hand-in-hand in France, filming sweet videos and content for social media together as they walked the romantic streets of Paris.

She's also posted plenty of photo albums of the pair kissing and cuddling, captioning each one something sweet like, "on cloud NINE" and "can you tell I’m missing him?".

Just three days ago Zac posted a FaceTime recording of a chat he had with Millie while she partied in Arizona, again going weak at the knees over his British love.

He's only just shared a string of videos of the pair having adventures all around London after coming over for an entire month.

While he described it as a unique travel experience, Millie just "enjoyed every single second with you showing you my home".

There's absolutely no doubt these two are pouring everything into their long-distance relationship and constantly pining for each other when they go back home.

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