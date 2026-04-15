Are Love Island All Stars couple Whitney and Yamen still together?

15 April 2026, 17:00

Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders starred in the third series of Love Island All Stars.
Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders starred in the third series of Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Are Love Island All Stars couple Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders still together, or have they split since leaving the villa? Here's the latest.

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Love Island All Stars 2026 saw some beautiful relationships blossom, from Millie and Zac to Scott and Leanne, but one couple who never faced any drama was Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders.

The sassy British star, 28, and her smooth American boy, 31, instantly clicked during Casa Amor, and their connection continued back in the main villa with plenty of flirty interactions and affectionate moments.

Despite coming in fifth place, many fans were rooting for the charismatic couple on the outside so is the London-born beauty still linked to the LA-based hunk?

Here, we look at the latest updates on Whitney and Yamen's relationship status since the pair crashed back down to earth earlier this year.

The London-based star met the LA-based hunk during Casa Amor.
The London-based star met the LA-based hunk during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island All Stars couple Whitney and Yamen still together?

One look at Whitney's social media and it's clear to see she is still smitten with Yamen – and visa versa.

Both their Instagram accounts are spammed with photos of the cute couple posing together, enjoying sweet date nights and partying with their wider Love Island All Stars 'family'.

The captions say it all, with the British business owner serving up lines like, 'every Queen needs a King 👑' and 'my type >', while her man posts videos of him kissing his love, writing, 'Come here lil drama queen 🤍🤎'.

There's no doubt they're still madly in love, despite the fact that Yamen recently confessed he had no plans to move to the UK for his girl.

It wasn't because of his romance, though, as when asked by a fan on Snapchat if he'd ever move across the pond, he admitted: "Would I live in the UK? I’m not gonna lie, y’all, I don’t know. Probably not.

Whitney clarified his polite response by adding: "He said no."

The couple were plagued by split rumours after Yamen admitted he 'wouldn't live in the UK'.
The couple were plagued by split rumours after Yamen admitted he 'wouldn't live in the UK'. Picture: Snapchat

But the US reality star explained: "Probably not, it’s cold. It’s way too cold, and the weather is grey.

“I f*** with you all, but I don’t know. I’m from LA, it’s sunny 24/7, hardly cloudy.

"But I could be in and out, I’ll be in and out anyway, right? Couple months there, couple months here.

"I don’t even live full-time in LA, so, I kinda of would always just spend a few months wherever I am."

The All Stars couple enjoyed a recent trip to Jamaica.
The All Stars couple enjoyed a recent trip to Jamaica. Picture: Instagram/@whitneyadebayo

And it turns out wherever Yamen is, Whitney isn't far behind as the pair were spotted enjoying a lavish trip to Jamaica together in April 2026.

The loved-up duo jetted off to the Caribbean, attending carnival side-by-side in barely-there outfits all while sharing their adventures with fans online.

In true couple's holiday style, they attended a perfume-making workshop, visited Bob Marley’s old recording studio and cooked up some classic Kingston-style cuisine.

This very recent trip is all the cold hard evidence we need to prove the All Stars couple are still going super-strong.

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