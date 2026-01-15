Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

15 January 2026, 20:30

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together from series one and two?
Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together from series one and two? Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

As Love Island All Stars series three starts, we take a look at who's still together from seasons one and two.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back in business as a string of former Islanders head to the South African hoping to spark a connection with someone from their inner circle.

No doubt there will be shock bombshells, frisky behaviour, flirting scandals and plenty of ex-partners to spice up series three as ITV 'legends' reunite on camera in a bid to find lasting love.

This year, reality stars from Millie Court to Helena Ford are hoping to fall head over heels after publicly waving goodbye to their famous exes only last year.

But who made the distance from previous series? Is anyone from Love Island All Stars still together? Here, we take a look at which Islanders from 2024 and 2025 are still going strong.

Which Love Island All Stars series one couples are still together?

Love Island All Stars 2024 was packed with fiery drama and famous faces who starred in previous series of the smash-hit dating show.

In total, 25 ex-Islanders graced the villa for a second time, including iconic contestants from Hannah Elizabeth, Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison, to Anton Danyluk, Jess Gale and Callum Jones.

But it was Molly Smith and Tom Clare's blossoming romance that stood the test of time.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare - Engaged

Love Island's Molly and Tom got engaged in 2025
Love Island's Molly and Tom got engaged in 2025. Picture: Instagram/@mollysmith19

The glamorous pair fell for each other on camera in season one of All Stars and went on to win the show, with fans going wild for their steamy chemistry, which never fizzled out.

In September 2025, the northern couple got engaged in Dubai after Tom got down on one knee and proposed to Molly with a huge pear-cut diamond ring.

Now, reports claim they are planning on tying the knot back in South Africa, toasting the place they met and fell in love.

Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper - Still together

All Stars series one stars Josh and Sophie are still loved up.
All Stars series one stars Josh and Sophie are still loved up. Picture: Instagram/@joshuaritchie1

Another couple whose romance sparked inside the All Stars villa season one was Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper.

The Bolton-born lad committed to Rochelle Humes's sister during the show and they have slowly and steadily built a relationship to last.

Just before Christmas, Sophie shared some sweet images of herself with Josh, confirming she was still totally 'drunk in love'.

Meanwhile, Josh regularly posts luxury holiday snaps of the pair enjoying some quality time together.

Which Love Island All Stars series two couples are still together?

Series two saw the return of Casey O'Gorman once again, marking his third time in the villa on the hunt for 'the one'.

The serial-dater set his eyes on Gabby Allen and the two instantly hit it off, becoming a sweet couple shortly into the series and ending as champions.

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2025 and remained solid outside of the show until they announced their split in May that same year.

During his time on the show, the Essex lad saw a handful of his cast mates couple up and go on to become exclusive, including Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Elma Pazar and Sammy Root, Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore, and Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville.

But sadly none of them blossomed into long-term romances either, with all four couples splitting after the series wrapped.

There was one standout couple though who are still happily dating off-camera.

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish - Still together

Grace and Luca are the only couple still together from series two.
Grace and Luca are the only couple still together from All Stars series two. Picture: Instagram/@gracexrosa

Luca Bish was immediately bowled over by Grace Jackson's beauty and he quickly made his move on the stunning model.

Once the cameras stopped rolling their relationship truly took off.

The former fishmonger asked Grace to be his girlfriend during an extravagant dinner on the beach in Dubai and there's been no stopping them since.

In October 2025, the couple moved in together putting worries of a long-distance relationship to bed as Luca confirmed on social media 'she's a London girly now!'.

They have continued to share loved-up snaps online, penning gushing tributes to one another alongside affectionate photos of themselves around Christmas time and into 2026.

