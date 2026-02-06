When does Love Island All Stars end? Final date revealed

Love Island All Stars has a final date approaching. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV2's Love Island All Stars season 3 has brought back islanders Lucinda Strafford, Millie Court, Whitney Adebayo and more - but when does it finish? Here's how long this series is on for.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars season three returned to our TV screens on January 15th after a short delay to the original start date.

Now, almost half way through the series, where we've seen the messiest of love triangles, epic bombshells and the first ever set of US islanders join the cast - many are looking to when it all ends.

With a shorter run time than the summer series of Love Island, the All Stars final is much closer than you anticipated.

Here's what ITV2 has said about when it ends and the final.

Maya Jama will host the Love Island final this February. Picture: ITV2

When does Love Island All Stars end?

Typically, Love Island runs for eight weeks in the summer with the All Stars edition being just five. However, for 2026 it was confirmed we would have six weeks of romantic drama to indulge in.

With this in mind, we can expect the final of season 3 to air on TV on Monday, 23rd February.

However, ITV2 hasn't confirmed this yet and fans may see a slightly later date to the fact it started three days behind schedule.

The cast and producers were forced to stay held up in hotels due to local wildfires and safety issues surrounding the villa.

However, three days later, the show was given the all clear and the islanders were set free to form connections and close bonds.

The Love Island All Stars viewers will crown their winning couple. Picture: ITV2

Why is Love Island All Stars shorter than the summer series?

It's a questions fans ask every February when they see the Love Island All Stars end approaching.

When they confirmed All Stars were happening, producers insisted it would be much shorter to ensure viewers didn't grow tired of Love Island.

As the contestants are returning islanders, they thought it was best to keep things more compact rather than allow fans to grow fatigued.

READ MORE: