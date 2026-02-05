Love Island All Stars fans spot shock new couple

5 February 2026, 11:20

Love Island All Stars fans are keeping an eye on two islanders as they fear a connection is forming
Love Island All Stars fans are keeping an eye on two islanders as they fear a connection is forming. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 viewers have been heavily invested in season 3 of Love Island All Stars and some think they'v spotted a surprise new couple forming.

Love Island All Stars has brought us a cast who are more open than ever to explore every new connection and as a result, we've seen some pretty messy love triangles and recouplings.

And now, almost half way through the series, dedicated viewers think they've spotted a new spark between two unlikely contestants - Belle Hassan and Scott Van-Der-Sluis.

Claiming to be best friends in the villa, some think there might be more to it than friendship as they've stood by one another fiercely during the epic fall out with Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford.

With many sharing their Love Island opinion on X, one fan wrote: "Belle likes Scott, she’s been obsessed with him from day 1."

Love Island viewers are convincved Belle Hassan has feelings for Scott Van-Der-Sluis
Love Island viewers are convincved Belle Hassan has feelings for Scott Van-Der-Sluis. Picture: ITV2

Providing some evidence, another wrote: "I didn't see this yesterday wow, Leanne was the first to support belle and hug her when she was going through it with sean but at every opportunity Belle has chosen to hug up on Scott. It's getting weird now..."

Also convinced Belle could make a move, another viewer commented: "Belle has been weird the past few days. I wouldn’t be surprised if she tried next but I don’t think Scott will give her enough openings for her to try it with him."

Belle and Scott have been comforting and supporting one another after they both fell out with Sean and Lucinda following a get away to villa USA and a spicy game of Spin The Bottle.

When in a couple with Sean, Belle returned from her three days away to find he had chosen Lucinda over her which saw this season's biggest fall out. Islanders, including Scott, have been by her side offering her loads of support.

The extra cuddles, back rubs and chats have only added to the speculation she may have feelings for him.

Love Island's Scott and Leanne have hit a bump in the road in their relationship
Love Island's Scott and Leanne have hit a bump in the road in their relationship. Picture: ITV2

Scott, who has been coupled up with Leanne since the beginning, has also seen cracks appear in his relationship. Confirming he was still open to getting to know people, he's now ended up in a couple with US bombshell Sher.

Leanne is now in a friendship couple with Tommy following the results of the latest recoupling.

