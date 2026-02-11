Love Island All Stars first look reveals intense divide as heated argument sweeps the villa
11 February 2026, 12:10
Lucinda Strafford and Belle Hassan go head-to-head once again as their fellow islanders pick sides in almighty villa dispute.
Love Island All Stars has just dropped their first look and unfortunately love is more complicated than ever in the South African villa.
Following Belle Hassan's surprise play for Scott van-der-Sluis, Lucinda Strafford decided it was time to get her own back and call her behaviour out.
Pulling Belle for a chat, Lucinda says: "I’m a bit annoyed because I feel like the way you treated me throughout the Sean situation…You’ve done the same to Leanne if not… worse…"
Of course, Belle doesn't take the confrontation well and slams her by saying: "This is another attempt of you to get involved with my business."
Leanne Amaning, who is watching from the fire pit with Sean Stone, adds: "Lucinda is doing my dirty work for me, at least I don't have to do it cause I can’t be arsed. This is so messy."
The argument, despite Belle walking away, continues in the dressing room and this time, the girls all pick a side. Samie Elishi and Lucinda clash once more, with Whitney Adebayo and new bombshell Jessy Potts adding in their opinion.
Whitney speaks up: "Guys, I think Lucinda is caught up on the principle. She feels a way because when she got with Sean it was a big deal.”
Jessy also puts a target on her back when she tells Leanne off for her moves with Yamen in the Secret Garden. She says: "It’s madder because that’s her friend [Leanne], however Leanne, because you took Yamen to the Secret Garden, your principles go out the window…”
Away from the girls fall out, Millie Court is struggling with her feelings towards Zac Woodworth as he admits he's "confused" as he gets to know Jessy.
Also, Jack Keating and Sher Suarez's relationship takes an unexpected sour turn as she continues to get to know Harrison.
Watch Love Island All Stars on ITV2 and ITVx at 9pm.
