Love Island All Stars first look - islanders face shock twist in messy game of Snog, Marry, Pie

5 February 2026, 13:39 | Updated: 5 February 2026, 13:45

Love Island All Stars are left shocked in their game of Snog, Marry, Pie
Love Island All Stars are left shocked in their game of Snog, Marry, Pie. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island's Leanne pies an unexpected islander while Curtis makes some bold decisions - here's everything that happens in the villa tonight along with the surprising twist.

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already been emotionally messy and now it's time to get literally mucky as they take on the classic game of Snog, Marry, Pie. But with a twist.

Happening in tonight's episode on ITV2, Belle reads the text: "Islanders, lips at the ready, rings on standby and emotions braced. It’s the return of Snog, Marry, Pie!”

And for the first time ever in the villa, the islanders can pie anyone, boy or girl.

With this in mind, the cast of this year's Love Island continue to make messy decision as they go about their choices in the game.

Love Island's Tommy takes the opportunity to pie Sean in the game following him stealing Lucinda
Love Island's Tommy takes the opportunity to pie Sean in the game following him stealing Lucinda. Picture: ITV2

We see Whitney kiss her man Yamen, get down on one knee for Scott and pie Jack as she explained: "Because he told me I was too much, but it was [too much] for you!"

But the real surprise comes when it's Leanne's turn who makes an unexpected decision for her kiss and giving Scott the pie. She says: "Ideally I wouldn’t be pie-ing you but I don't do triangles, so here we are.”

This leaves Scott having to make some difficult choices when it comes to his own round of Snog, Marry, Pie.

Sean, obviously gets his fair share of pies, including one from Belle and another from best mate Tommy. Curtis's moves also cause a few jaws to drop.

Later on, the Scott, Leanne and Sher triangle becomes even more intense with Sher continuing to make her move and Leanne struggling to communicate.

Love Island's US bombshell Sher continues to pursue Scott despite the recoupling fall out
Love Island's US bombshell Sher continues to pursue Scott despite the recoupling fall out. Picture: ITV2

Catching up at the fire pit, Sher tells Scott: "I like how smart you are…being intellectual is the sexiest thing anyone could have.” 

Interrupting, Leanne pulls Scott away and says her piece: "I feel like there’s a communication barrier here that’s happening…this situation is difficult for me to navigate because there’s feelings involved.:

Watch Love Island All Stars tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

