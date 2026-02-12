Love Island All Stars first look - Lucinda confronted by another islander following tense recoupling

12 February 2026, 12:53

Love Island All Stars first look sees Lucinda Strafford comment on another islander in her recoupling speech
Love Island All Stars first look sees Lucinda Strafford comment on another islander in her recoupling speech. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Lucinda Strafford hasn't been busy making friends in the Love Island All Stars villa as tonight she enters a bitter feud with another cast mate.

Love Island All Stars 2026 has been a tense time for Lucinda Strafford following her epic fall out with Belle Hassan as well as Samie Elishi.

And as we get a sneak-peak at tonight's episode, the model and influencer isn't done with expressing her side of events just yet.

The first look reveals a recoupling is called, allowing bombshells Jessy Potts and Harrison Solomon to pick first. However, despite it being an opportunity to say sweet things about partner Sean Stone, Lucinda uses her speech to address Belle once again.

Standing in front of the fire pit, she says: "There’s been some people in here that explored connections that hasn’t been genuine and some double standards that I’ve had to watch…”

Belle Hassan fires back at Lucinda following her recoupling speech
Belle Hassan fires back at Lucinda following her recoupling speech. Picture: ITV2

Quickly, Belle chimes in: "Why is this f*****g speech about me?”

Again, the two girls have a heated chat and they fail to resolve anything but it's newbie Jessy who decides to confront Lucinda about her behaviour afterwards.

Pulling her that evening, Joey Essex's ex wants to talk about her recouping speech. She says: "I’m a bit confused about the comments in the recoupling speech, what was going on with your mindset?

"You know you love to rage bait…I think that you’re a smart girl and you’re underestimated."

Lucinda replies: "I’m not here to explain the way I am…"

Love Island's newest bombshell Jessy Potts confronts Lucinda about her behaviour
Love Island's newest bombshell Jessy Potts confronts Lucinda about her behaviour. Picture: ITV2

For the second night in a row in the South Africa villa, the islanders look on as another row erupts.

Following their fall out, Sean confronts Jessy and says: "I don’t think it was ever your place to say anything [to Lucinda] anyway…I‘m struggling to find your whole point to the conversation."

More opinions and islanders are pulled into the disagreement as the girls remain divided.

It was only on last night's episode did we see them explode in the dressing room after Lucinda confronted Belle about her "double standards" when exploring a connection with Scott van-der-Sluis.

Watch Love Island All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.

