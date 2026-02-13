Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama drop 'closing twist' on latest villa game

13 February 2026, 12:33

Maya Jama hosts a Love Island All Stars game before dropping a twist at the end
Maya Jama hosts a Love Island All Stars game before dropping a twist at the end. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The Love Island cast of 2026 will play a brutal game of To Be Honest in tonight's episode with presenter Maya Jama bringing her own agenda.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 has seen a lot of heat erupt following a simple game around the fire pit (we all remember Spin The Bottle, right?) and tonight's episode is bringing all the drama.

In the ITV2 first look, Maya Jama drops into the villa to host her very own game, To Be Honest, and of course, this year's islanders are all known for being very vocal with their opinion.

Playing in their couples, they will display their answers to questions such as 'Which could do you find the most boring?' and 'Which couple is most likely to cheat on each other'.

The game forces islanders and couples to clash with the likes of Whitney and Jack disagreeing over her answer to 'Which couple are least honest with their feelings?'.

The Love Islanders had to vote for their fellow couples in the game of To Be Honest
The Love Islanders had to vote for their fellow couples in the game of To Be Honest. Picture: ITV2

Old tensions rise between Scott, Leanne and Belle too when they're asked 'Which couple are the biggest game players?'.

And once the islanders are all riled up from the game, Maya drops one last twist. She first reveals the winners - the couples who received the least votes - and then announces: “However, where there’s winners there’s also losers…”

Before the game though, Harrison and Carrington opt for a bit of trouble of their own as they devise a plan to get away from their current partners to explore other connections.

Attempting to wingman one another, Harrison pulls Jessy while Carrington grabs Sher, before heading to the Secret Garden for them to swap again and get flirty.

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean feel the heat in tonight's game
Love Island's Lucinda and Sean feel the heat in tonight's game. Picture: ITV2

Of course Belle and Helena quickly figure out their game plan with their actions being punished later in the game of To Be Honest.

Watch all the latest drama unfold on ITVX and ITV2 at 9pm.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here’s a look at what the stars of Dawson’s Creek have been doing since the show’s finale.

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

Love Island All Stars first look sees Lucinda Strafford comment on another islander in her recoupling speech

Love Island All Stars first look - Lucinda confronted by another islander following tense recoupling
Actor James Van Der Beek has died aged 48 following a battle with bowel cancer.

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has died, aged 48

The show's writers bought back the rights to produce more episodes.

The Inbetweeners new series - cast, release date and storyline revealed

Samie and Harrison have been romantically linked in the past.

Love Island's Samie and Harrison's secret dating past revealed

Molly-Mae Hague has finally opened up about her second pregnancy

Molly-Mae reveals surprising due date revelation as she opens up about second pregnancy

Trending on Heart

Cruz, 20, revealed the intro for his new single 'For Your Love', written with his band The Breakers (pictured)

Cruz Beckham pays sweet tribute to dad David in new music video teaser

Music

Little Mix took a break from making music together in 2022

Little Mix members - Here's what Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne are doing now

Music

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast to talk about her twins' diagnosis.

Jesy Nelson shares emotional story of twins’ SMA diagnosis and calls for government action

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster

Who is Jesy Nelson's ex-boyfriend Zion Foster? Age, music and why they split revealed

The Pussycat Dolls are set for a reunion tour in 2026 according to reports

Pussycat Dolls reunion 'raring to go' as original members plan 2026 comeback

Music

Hilary Duff has confirmed a world music tour for 2026/27

Hilary Duff sends fans wild with Lucky Me World tour - here's how to get presale tickets

Music

James Van Der Beek is survived by his beautiful wife and children

Who are James Van Der Beek's wife and children?

Martin revealed that Fiona ‘now rarely understands where she is going or why'.

Fiona Phillips’ husband shares heartbreaking update on TV star's Alzheimer’s battle

Celebrities

Max George has updated fans from his hospital bed after being rushed to A&E in the middle of the night.

The Wanted's Max George has 'no idea what's going on' following emergency hospital dash

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners

Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Events

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock facts: Age, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Jade Thirlwall in 2023

Jade Thirlwall facts: Little Mix singer's age, boyfriend, parents and songs revealed

Perrie Edwards is a successful singer and songwriter

Perrie Edwards facts: Age, boyfriend, children and music career revealed

James Van Der Beek passed away in February 2026 of bowel cancer

James Van Der Beek facts: Age, TV shows and cause of death revealed

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Leanne is starring on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Leanne Amaning - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed