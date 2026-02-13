Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama drop 'closing twist' on latest villa game

Maya Jama hosts a Love Island All Stars game before dropping a twist at the end. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The Love Island cast of 2026 will play a brutal game of To Be Honest in tonight's episode with presenter Maya Jama bringing her own agenda.

Love Island All Stars 2026 has seen a lot of heat erupt following a simple game around the fire pit (we all remember Spin The Bottle, right?) and tonight's episode is bringing all the drama.

In the ITV2 first look, Maya Jama drops into the villa to host her very own game, To Be Honest, and of course, this year's islanders are all known for being very vocal with their opinion.

Playing in their couples, they will display their answers to questions such as 'Which could do you find the most boring?' and 'Which couple is most likely to cheat on each other'.

The game forces islanders and couples to clash with the likes of Whitney and Jack disagreeing over her answer to 'Which couple are least honest with their feelings?'.

The Love Islanders had to vote for their fellow couples in the game of To Be Honest. Picture: ITV2

Old tensions rise between Scott, Leanne and Belle too when they're asked 'Which couple are the biggest game players?'.

And once the islanders are all riled up from the game, Maya drops one last twist. She first reveals the winners - the couples who received the least votes - and then announces: “However, where there’s winners there’s also losers…”

Before the game though, Harrison and Carrington opt for a bit of trouble of their own as they devise a plan to get away from their current partners to explore other connections.

Attempting to wingman one another, Harrison pulls Jessy while Carrington grabs Sher, before heading to the Secret Garden for them to swap again and get flirty.

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean feel the heat in tonight's game. Picture: ITV2

Of course Belle and Helena quickly figure out their game plan with their actions being punished later in the game of To Be Honest.

Watch all the latest drama unfold on ITVX and ITV2 at 9pm.

