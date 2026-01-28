Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The All Stars 2026 cast are about to get a huge shake up as the results of the latest public vote are in.

Love Island All Stars has revealed their first look ahead of tonight's episode and the cast are in for a lot more drama, and this time it's from presenter Maya Jama.

Heading back into the villa, she will be gathering the islanders around the fire pit to deliver the latest results of the public vote.

Bracing themselves for the bad news, Maya says: "It’s time to find out what the public think of you. They’ve been voting for their favourite boy and favourite girl."

She will first reveal the favourite boy and girl before going on to deliver more unpleasant news.

The Love Island cast will be gathered around the fire pit for the result of the public vote. Picture: ITV2

She continues: "Now, unfortunately it is time to find out which Islanders were voted least favourite. In no particular order, the three boys who received the fewest votes are…" She goes on to reveal the three bottom girls too.

But before Maya delivers the bad news to the islanders, they have a generally good day in the villa after a couple of drama-filled spats.

Leanne and Millie are treated to a double breakfast date by Scott and Curtis and Sean and Belle get closer.

Having a chat, Belle delivers Sean a green flag as he reassures her that he's "got her back".

The Love Island villa sees Curtis and Scott set up a double breakfast date for Millie and Leanne. Picture: ITV2

It's been a difficult few days in the Love Island villa as Lucinda and Samie butt heads over Ciaran, Scott and Sean have the biggest fall out of the show so far and a game of gift giving turned quickly sour.

Catch all the Love Island All Stars drama tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

