Love Island All Stars first look sees Millie Court make a bold move following brutal dumping

Love Island All Star Millie Court makes a move on Scott Van-Der-Sluis. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Millie Court made the shock decision to dump the person she was in a couple with, Charlie Frederick, but it seems she's wasting no time in moving on.

In Love Island All Star's first look, Liam Reardon's ex begins to make her first move on her next potential love interest - Scott Van-Der-Sluis.

Despite saying he was pretty 'wifed off' with Leanne Savannah and that she wouldn't do that to her friend, Millie is definitely about to put the feelers out there.

Pulling Scott to the side for a chat, she begins by thanking him for having her back with the Charlie situation.

She says: "You have very much looked out for me in my situation…I kind of just want to say thank you. I feel like you’ve given me some good advice over the last few days."

Millie Court and Scott Van-Der-Sluis are set to explore their Love Island connection. Picture: ITV2

Scott replies: "It’s on to bigger and better things. You deserve better than that and I’m glad you’ve got that out of the way."

But will Millie bring her first class flirting game? Only time will tell.

Scott and Leanne were one of the first couples to get out of the villa this series as they went on their first date together.

Enjoying a class of bubbles a their picnic, Scott said: "I am so thankful for this and what we've become in such a short amount of time. I do like you. I don't know where this leads but hopefully to something more than like."

Elsewhere in the Love Island villa a game of Never Have I Ever causes drama among the cast and puts friendships as well as romances on the line.

Millie Court brutally dumped Charlie Frederick who she was in a couple with. Picture: ITV2

Helena Ford lays down some boundaries with Shaq Muhammad who is now getting to know Belle Hassan and Jack Keating makes another move on Whitney.

Also, to add the last dose of spice before we head into the weekend, two new bombshells have been confirmed.

Jess and Ciaran both receive a text that reads: "Islanders, there’s not just one special delivery today. Head out to the garden to find out more."

Watch Love Island All Stars at 9pm on ITV2.

