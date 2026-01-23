Love Island All Stars first look sees Millie Court make a bold move following brutal dumping

23 January 2026, 14:00 | Updated: 23 January 2026, 14:32

Love Island All Star Millie Court makes a move on Scott Van-Der-Sluis
Love Island All Star Millie Court makes a move on Scott Van-Der-Sluis. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Millie Court made the shock decision to dump the person she was in a couple with, Charlie Frederick, but it seems she's wasting no time in moving on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In Love Island All Star's first look, Liam Reardon's ex begins to make her first move on her next potential love interest - Scott Van-Der-Sluis.

Despite saying he was pretty 'wifed off' with Leanne Savannah and that she wouldn't do that to her friend, Millie is definitely about to put the feelers out there.

Pulling Scott to the side for a chat, she begins by thanking him for having her back with the Charlie situation.

She says: "You have very much looked out for me in my situation…I kind of just want to say thank you. I feel like you’ve given me some good advice over the last few days."

Millie Court and Scott Van-Der-Sluis are set to explore their Love Island connection
Millie Court and Scott Van-Der-Sluis are set to explore their Love Island connection. Picture: ITV2

Scott replies: "It’s on to bigger and better things. You deserve better than that and I’m glad you’ve got that out of the way."

But will Millie bring her first class flirting game? Only time will tell.

Scott and Leanne were one of the first couples to get out of the villa this series as they went on their first date together.

Enjoying a class of bubbles a their picnic, Scott said: "I am so thankful for this and what we've become in such a short amount of time. I do like you. I don't know where this leads but hopefully to something more than like."

Elsewhere in the Love Island villa a game of Never Have I Ever causes drama among the cast and puts friendships as well as romances on the line.

Millie Court brutally dumped Charlie Frederick who she was in a couple with
Millie Court brutally dumped Charlie Frederick who she was in a couple with. Picture: ITV2

Helena Ford lays down some boundaries with Shaq Muhammad who is now getting to know Belle Hassan and Jack Keating makes another move on Whitney.

Also, to add the last dose of spice before we head into the weekend, two new bombshells have been confirmed.

Jess and Ciaran both receive a text that reads: "Islanders, there’s not just one special delivery today. Head out to the garden to find out more."

Watch Love Island All Stars at 9pm on ITV2.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about a small choice she and Freddie Prinze Jr. make to keep their marriage happy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares surprising secret to 23-year marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr

Jesy Nelson is set to open up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson 'ready' to break silence on why she left Little Mix

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop two new bombshells

The Love Island cast are being paid a nice salary to be in the luxury villa

Love Island All Stars salary revealed - and it's a lot more than last year

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Trending on Heart

Harry Styles is heading back on the road in 2026 as he announced his Together, Together tour and a roster of new support acts.

Who are Harry Styles's support acts for new Together, Together tour?

Music

Harry Styles is teasing a tour after releasing new music

Is Harry Styles going on tour? The clever trick to make sure you don't miss tickets

Music

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

The Love Island: All Stars villa has been anything but calm lately — and tonight, host Maya Jama is set to turn up the heat even more.

Love Island All Stars first look sees islanders shocked by 'wild' public vote

Love Island All Stars contestant Shaq Muhammad was in a relationship with islander Tanya Manhenga

Who was Shaq Muhammad with on Love Island and why did they break up?

Piers Morgan has given fans an update on his recovery after undergoing surgery for a fractured femur

Amanda Holden gives Piers Morgan unique gift as he shares latest health update

Blue first hit the scenes in 2001 and are still going strong 25 years later

Where are boyband Blue members now? Ages, partners, children and side businesses revealed

Music

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

Jess warns the girls 'there will be drama' with Charlie.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Jess quiz Charlie in brutal grilling

Hilary and Hailey Duff have allegedly fallen out and are no longer on speaking terms

Watch - Hilary Duff reaches out to estranged sister during first music performance in 18 years

Music

The Traitors is about to recruit a new winner as series 4 comes to an end

All The Traitors winners and where they are now

The Traitors

Sean Stone is back in the Love Island All Stars villa for another shot at love

Love Island All Stars Sean Stone - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Belle Hassan grew up in Bromley in south‑east London, where she began her career as a professional make‑up artist.

Love Island All Stars Belle Hassan - famous dad, age, job and former series

The Traitors will come to a dramatic end in January 2026

When is The Traitors 2026 final? Last episode confirmed

The Traitors

Brooklyn Beckham lives in Los Angeles with his wife

Brooklyn Beckham facts: Age, job, wife and why he changed his name

Harry Styles's new track Aperture drops on Friday 23rd January.

What is Harry Styles' song Aperture about? Meaning behind new track revealed

Music