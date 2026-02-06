Love Island All Stars first look reveals shock 'plot twist' for Movie Night

6 February 2026, 12:48

Love Island's Millie and Lucinda at movie night with Maya Jama in a black dress
Love Island All Stars will deliver on the drama front for Movie Night. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama makes a surprise return to the Love Island All Stars villa following more tense Movie Night feuds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars fans will be treated to the episode they've all been waiting for - Movie Night.

The event where all islanders get glammed up to sit anxiously and await their fate as clips from their time in the villa, moments they would prefer no one saw, are aired on the big screen.

And for 2026, there are going to be fireworks as feuds are reignited between Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford, as well as Scott Van-Der-Sluis and Sean Stone.

The movie clips we see are called: Free Millie, How to Lose Leanne in Ten Days, Some like it Scott, The Sean Identity, There’s Something About Samie, Tommy Dearest and Lucinda’s Web.

Maya Jama will crash Love Island's Movie Night for the first time
Maya Jama will crash Love Island's Movie Night for the first time. Picture: ITV2

Tension between Lucinda and Samie are intensified, following their fall out from the Snog, Marry, Pie game and this time, two of their friends also get caught in the crossfire.

Sean and Scott are forced to watch their arguments on the big screen, with Scott surprised to hear what his frenemy has been saying behind his back.

And those aren't the only two relationships tested as Tommy's true feelings about pal Sean come to light while Curtis and Millie confront their awkward situation.

Love Island All Stars fans are also in for an extra-special dose of drama as Movie Night doesn't end there. For the first time ever, Maya Jama will arrive to close the curtain on the screen and deliver a "plot twist".

Away from Movie Night, the drama continues around Scott and Leanne's connection as she makes some bold moves, effectively calling it quits on her time with him.

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford faces more heat during movie night
Love Island's Lucinda Strafford faces more heat during movie night. Picture: ITV2

She pulls Yamen for a chat in the Secret Garden and ignores Scott when he asks for some time with her.

Whitney says: "I did tell her you need to get on the prowl… but that wasn’t the message I was trying to deliver."

Watch Love Island All Stars tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

READ MORE:

