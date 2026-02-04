Love Island All Stars first look sees islander left "humiliated" after surprise recoupling

4 February 2026, 13:12

Love Island All Stars girls standing in front of the firepit for th recoupling
Love Island All Stars will see a recoupling in the villa on tonight's episodes. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The American Love Island All Stars get first pick around the fire pit as they choose who they want to be in a couple with.

Love Island All Stars 2026 has had a huge mix up of couples in recent days with six new American bombshells entering the villa along with the epic fall out of Belle Hassan and Sean Stone.

And in ITV2's first look ahead of tonight's episode, producers feel it's time for the islanders to secure their couples once more as a recoupling ceremony is called upon.

Gathering around the fire pit, the American All Stars are told they will pick first as they're the newest to the villa. Then, the boys will proceed to pick their girl from the remaining line up.

As with all recouplings, some things go very smoothly and some end in disaster as one islander says: "I’m gonna cry that was f***ing humiliating!"

Love Island's Leanne is left glum as partner Scott explores his connection with bombshell Sher
Love Island's Leanne is left glum as partner Scott explores his connection with bombshell Sher. Picture: ITV2

Without knowing the results, it's fair to presume tonight will be difficult for Belle, who has no love connection following her fall out with Lucinda and Sean.

Leanne could also be in trouble with her partner Scott, who she has been with since day three of All Stars, as he explores a connection with USA's Sher. Could she be left in a friendship couple?

Earlier on in the day, we'll see Scott make Sher her morning matcha. Leanne states: "I hear matchas are being made for other women from my couple… he’s a barista now in here!"

Scott is also invited to the Secret Garden by Sher which he declines and takes her to the mini fire pit instead. Sher says: "You miss 99% of the shots you don’t take… I’m glad we’re having this conversation. I wanted to make sure the feeling was mutual…"

Love Island's Scott and Leanne discuss their connection after he makes bombshell Sher a matcha tea
Love Island's Scott and Leanne discuss their connection after he makes bombshell Sher a matcha tea. Picture: ITV2

Also in tonight's Love Island All Stars, Belle and Lucinda agree to a truce as they both admit the other deserves better than Sean.

However, Belle's grace doesn't extend to Sean who also pulls her for a chat to try and clear the air.

Watch tonight's Love Island All Stars on ITV2 and ITVx at 9pm.

