Love Island All Stars first look reveals battle of the bombshells as Samie and Lucinda fall out

26 January 2026, 13:44 | Updated: 26 January 2026, 14:56

Love Island All Stars will see Samie and Lucinda go head to head for Ciaran Davies
Love Island All Stars will see Samie and Lucinda go head to head for Ciaran Davies. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

All Stars contestant Samie Elishi continues to be shocked by late villa arrival Lucinda Strafford's behaviour as she continues to get to know Ciaran Davies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island all Stars 2026 has not been short of drama and the first look ahead of tonight's episode shows more is coming our way, and this time it's between bombshells Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford.

Following last night's recoupling, audiences saw Lucinda couple up with Ciaran Davies despite not listing him in her top three previously. And the shock decision isn't going down well with islanders, especially Samie who he was in a couple with.

Talking after the fire pit antics, Lucinda pulls Ciaran to one side and says: "I really like Samie and she’s such a lovely girl but at the same time I’m here for me and I really want to put myself first. How do you feel about everything?”

To which Ciaran replies: "Well, yeah I was shocked… I said to you I’m open and I’m interested in you. But the thing is you can still get to know Tommy and get to know Sean.”

Love Island's Lucinda and Ciaran will head to the terrace for a chat
Love Island's Lucinda and Ciaran will head to the terrace for a chat. Picture: ITV2

And as if that wasn't tense enough, the following day Samie and Lucinda's relationship becomes even more tense.

Taking Ciaran up to the terrace, Lucinda and the former Love Island winner get their flirty banter on with many other islanders suspecting their locked lips too.

Checking in while in the dressing room, Samie asks her outright if they've kissed. And she didn't get quite the response she was after.

Lucinda sniped back: "I don’t want to talk about it. But, like, don’t take that as a yes or a no."

Elsewhere in the villa, Tommy breaks down in tears as he struggles to find a connection with the girls.

Love Island's Tommy breaks down in tears on tonight's episode
Love Island's Tommy breaks down in tears on tonight's episode. Picture: ITV2

Opening up to Samie, he confesses he thinks his age has become a problem. He says: "Where I was on it [the show] in the summer and I felt like I had that connection straight away and now I’ve come in here and, I’ll be honest, I feel like the age thing has been a big issue with a lot of the girls.

"I didn’t really understand why before coming in… but I am at a different stage of life than a lot of the girls in here. I do feel like I’m ready for a relationship and that is why I’m here."

Love Island All Stars continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

