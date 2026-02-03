Love Island All Stars first look - Sean risks connection with Lucinda for steamy moment with ex Belle

Love Island All Stars sees Sean and Belle locks lips again. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island contestants play a messy game of Spin The Bottle as Sean puts his relationship with Lucinda at risk.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The All Stars 2026 contestants have been about as messy as a cast can get and in tonight's episode, Sean Stone takes it to the next level as he proves his connection with Belle Hassan is still there.

Revealed in Love Island All Star's first look, the islanders play a classic game of Spin The Bottle which sees the former sweet salesman play a dangerous move which could hugely affect his current situation with Lucinda Strafford.

On his turn, Sean is dared to line up the three islanders he finds the most attractive in order of preference and kiss them. He picks Lucinda, Belle and Imani.

As he kisses the girls, Sean and Belle's locking of lips has a huge reaction from the others as Ciaran says: "That’s giving ‘I want you back!’"

Love Island's Sean is asked to pick his top three islanders and kiss them in tonight's game of Spin The Bottle. Picture: ITV2

Elsewhere in the game, more tensions rise, especially for Lucinda, who is called out by both Tommy and Scott.

Tommy is asked to name the islander he thinks is waiting for someone better with his answer being Lucinda. He explains: "You like being the centre of attention…I think if someone walks in that you fancy you will f**k him [Sean] over, that’s my opinion."

Scott later says she's the one he thinks "could be playing a game".

USA bombshell Kyra also adds to the tension as she reveals to the group that she "did roll the tapes" as she brings a dramatic dose of truth to the villa.

Elsewhere, the American contestants are busy bringing their dating a-game as they begin to form connections with people they weren't on the USA Getaway with.

The Love Island All Stars cast are shocked by the antics in the game. Picture: ITV2

Kyra, who is friendzoned by Tommy, makes her move on Curtis and Imani and Konnor also feel one another's "energy".

Carrington and Helena are reunited and float around the idea of The Hideaway together and Sher also makes a bold move on Scott, despite his connection with Leanne.

Catch up on all the Love Island All Stars drama tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

READ MORE: