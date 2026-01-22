Love Island All Stars first look sees islanders shocked by 'wild' public vote

22 January 2026, 15:47

The Love Island All Stars villa has been anything but calm lately
By Giorgina Hamilton

Host Maya Jama makes a surprise entrance in tonight’s episode to reveal the results of the latest public vote and the twist leaves the villa stunned.

The Love Island All Stars villa has been anything but calm lately and tonight, host Maya Jama is set to turn up the heat even more as the first look reveals.

The 2026 series, filmed in South Africa, has already brought back familiar faces, former flames and plenty of drama.

But as Maya walks into the villa this evening (January 22), the islanders are about to learn that the public’s latest vote isn’t all good news.

As the islanders gather around the iconic fire pit, Maya wastes no time getting to the heart of the drama.

Maya Jama enters the villa tonight to reveal the results of the latest public vote
The Love Island All Stars presenter begins: “Well, Islanders, I am here with news. The public have been voting for their favourite boy and favourite girl.”

Gasps are expected as she reveals who the audience have chosen as the top boys and girls. But Maya isn’t finished yet.

She drops a bombshell: the three boys and three girls with the fewest votes are now at risk of leaving the villa.

The islanders are set to stand nervously around the fire pit, unsure of who could be sent home, while fans speculate about who might be in danger.

Even Maya describes the twist as “wild,” and it’s already got viewers buzzing online about what could happen next.

The Love Island All Stars gather around the iconic fire pit for the public vote results
But before Maya gets down to business, she catches up with the new bombshells.

She said: “Konnor, Samie, AJ, welcome back. You’ve been busy — I feel like I blink and everything switches in here."

She turns to Konnor and asks: “You and Whitney doing good?” Konnor replies: “I’m happy with how things are going. I hope she feels the same…”

When Maya checks in with Samie, who’s now coupled up with Ciaran, she says: “Really good. I feel like I definitely made the right decision.”

And when Maya asks AJ about her connection with Shaq, AJ admits: “Tonight we took a little bit of a back step…" he said.

"We’ve gone into more deep stuff and I think he wants more light-hearted fun and I respect that. And I guess he wants to do less cuddling and be less physical…”

First Look 👀 A BIG decision sends Islanders packing | Love Island All Stars 2026

Shaq responds: “I just want to make sure I see all sides to the person I’m getting to know. I don’t want it to be just a physical attraction, sexual tension, type of thing. So, I said let’s just slow things down, carry on getting to know each other and see what happens.”

Watch Love Island All Stars on ITV2 at 9pm.

