Love Island All Stars first look sees huge USA bombshell villa twist

29 January 2026, 14:24

Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series
Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 are introducing a shock new USA villa that could threaten all the connections made in the original South African pad.

Love Island All Stars confirmed last night that six new bombshells would be entering from the USA series but they didn't mention the huge twist that was coming with it.

Time to shake things up, especially all the connections that have been made, the new American bombshells will be dropped into their very own villa.

The US boys are Yamen, Carrington and Zac and the US girls are Sher, Imani and Kyra.

While the UK and US contestants are apart for now, they won't be for long as Maya Jama heads back into the main villa to invite some of the originals over for a little staycation.

Love Island All Stars welcomes former American contestants for the first time
Love Island All Stars welcomes former American contestants for the first time. Picture: ITV2

She says: "Bet you weren't expecting to see me so soon! I think it’s time to shake things up a little bit.

"You’ve all been here seeking a second chance at love. I think it’s fair to say loyalties have been tested. But ask yourself this, are the connections you’ve found - or started to build - strong enough? Are you happy? Or could you be happier? Who’s ready for an All Stars twist?"

She then reveals six islanders, chosen by the USA bombshells, that will be heading on the USA Getaway.

And the love twist couldn't have come at a worse time for Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning after last night saw two islanders dumped.

The US Love Island bombshells will pick who they want to head to their villa for a little getaway
The US Love Island bombshells will pick who they want to head to their villa for a little getaway. Picture: ITV2

Ultimately it was Jess Harding and Shaq Muhammad who were evicted but the public vote saw Leanne in the bottom three girls too - something which rattled partner Scott.

Upon discovering she was safe for now, a chat in the kitchen forces the islander to question how true their connection is.

Asked whether he would have left with her, Scott responded: "No, not on day 14… what’s the earliest point that you do leave?”

Belle responded: "When you feel like what you have is real… if I felt like I was settled and they left, I’d think, ‘Why am I in here?’”

Love Island's Scott questions his relationship with Leanne for the first time
Love Island's Scott questions his relationship with Leanne for the first time. Picture: ITV2

The next day, Scott also questions Leanne's reaction to finding out she was safe and is worried she's not that into him.

Talking to the boys, he opened up: "Last night was heavy for both of us. If it was the other way around I’d have got into bed and been like, ‘I’m so glad to still be here with you’...Leanne was so passive with it. She sounded like she didn’t care either way…

"I don’t even think it's being reassured, I just know that if it was the other way around I’d have been like that, the relief would have been in my voice."

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

