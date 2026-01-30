Love Island All Stars first look sees USA bombshells send away two islanders

30 January 2026, 13:01

Love Island All Stars will face a brutal USA Getaway twist
Love Island All Stars will face a brutal USA Getaway twist. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

The USA Getaway is in full swing as the islanders from the main villa get to know the new American bombshells - but it's time for another mix up.

Love Island All Stars 2026 revealed their biggest twist of the series yet this week when they introduced six new bombshells from the US as well as a whole new villa.

Welcoming Yamen, Carrington, Zac, Sher, Imani and Kyra to the All Stars line up, Maya Jama revealed the new islanders had invited Millie, Helena, Whitney and Belle as well as Scott, Jack, Tommy and Ciaran to come and spend some time with them.

Now, after 24 hours of getting to know one another, the USA newbies have an important decision to make. They must pick the top three girls and boys to stay and get to know for longer, while sending one of each sex back to the main villa.

Carrington gets and text which reads: "US All Stars, it’s time for you to decide which three girls and which three boys you would like to stay at Villa USA…the girl and boy you don’t choose will return to the main Villa immediately."

The Love Island USA girl bombshells have a tough decision to make
The Love Island USA girl bombshells have a tough decision to make. Picture: ITV2

The girls and boys gather to discuss their decision with the girls looking to keep the islanders who are "viable for all of us". The boys also discuss Belle and her connection with Sean back in the main villa.

Carrington says: “I don’t love that.”

Also on tonight's episode, the islanders play finish their game of beer pong which of course, gets rather messy.

The game gives the contestants a chance to kiss, call out their behaviour and of course, make their all important move.

Kyra and Tommy get closer while Yamen respectfully kisses Belle on the lips and declares: "I think she can do better than Sean. Maybe just more of a man vibe…"

The Love Island cast finish their game of beer pong
The Love Island cast finish their game of beer pong. Picture: ITV2

Jack also gets his fair share of kisses and we also see Scott face the tough decision on having to kiss the girl with the nicest lips.

Love Island All Stars continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

