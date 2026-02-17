Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

17 February 2026, 11:51

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.
Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

A string of Love Island bombshells lined-up to enter this year's villa have pulled out due to the frosty All Stars atmosphere.

Love Island All Stars 2026 is reportedly in chaos behind-the-scenes after five bombshells quit the show because of the tense atmosphere inside the villa.

Friction has been building among the Islanders in recent weeks, with explosive arguments breaking out almost every night between the girls while host Maya Jama watches on from the wings.

Lucinda Strafford has fallen out with Belle Hassan, Samie Elishi and Jessy Potts in a series of screaming matches, meanwhile her devoted partner Sean Stone has been fighting her corner causing a bunch of heated disagreements his end.

Despite viewers lapping up the juicy drama, it's all been a bit too overwhelming for a handful of ITV bombshells who were lined-up to enter the dating show in the coming days.

They don't want to face the negative atmosphere in the villa.
They don't want to face the negative atmosphere in the villa. Picture: ITV

According to a telly source, some of the contestants set to star in the 2026 spin-off have called it quits before even stepping foot inside the villa as they can't handle the frosty vibes.

Put off by the explosive fights and divided friendship groups, a handful of future Islanders waiting in a holding villa in South Africa have now jetted back home to protect their peace.

The insider told The Sun: "Love Island All Stars is explosive this season – and there’s only two women getting all the headlines. It’s hard for last-minute bombshells to enter that kind of chaos.

"They’re not going to stand a chance really getting a connection with someone so close to the end, and it’s unlikely they will get any real airtime with all of this kick off between Belle and Lucinda."

It's been constant drama between the girls for weeks.
It's been constant drama between the girls for weeks. Picture: ITV

The source also explained that some of the potential candidates considered singing up for series three, but after watching the recent arguments unfold on TV they flatly refused to jump on the plane in the first place.

They continued: "The bombshells who have been on standby to go in are starting to pull out. One was asked to fly to South Africa to go into the villa but turned it down because of all the drama.

"It’s a headache for ITV but luckily, they have so many on standby they do have options. But it’s difficult when the people they want to send in have turned around and refused."

Arguments haven broke out almost every single night.
Arguments haven broke out almost every single night. Picture: ITV

One of the bombshells who flipped her decision at the last minute was series nine Islander Olivia Hawkins, who also appeared in season two of All Stars in 2025.

After making the call to drop out, the 30-year-old singleton told The Sun: "There were talks about it, but from my side, it’s just I did it last time, I’ve just done Celebs Go Dating.

"I’d like to do something else now. So it just wasn’t the right timing."

So who will be entering the villa during the last few weeks of the series? As the countdown to the finale looms, fans are bracing themselves for some serious twists and turns.

