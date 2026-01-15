Love Island All Stars Jack Keating - age, job, ex-girlfriends and daughter revealed

15 January 2026, 20:50

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back Jack Keating to the villa
Love Island All Stars has welcomed back Jack Keating to the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What season of Love Island was Jack Keating on? And what's his relationship with father Ronan Keating like? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 All Star.

Love Island All Stars 2026 is welcoming Jack Keating back through the door for a second, and hopefully much longer, chance at finding love.

Entering as a Casa Amor boy in 2022, Ronan Keating's son was unable to find a connection which brought him back to the main villa.

However, now part of the original line up for All Stars, Jack is hoping to find that one true connection.

He said: "I feel like I have to come back and redeem myself, my experience before was short and sweet. I was in there for four days and didn't couple up with anyone so it didn't really go to plan.

"The revenge tour is here! I've been single for a year now and I'm looking for love."

Here's everything you need to know about Jack Keating from his age, where he's from and who his adorable daughter is. Plus, we take a look at his ex-girlfriends and his family life with a famous dad.

Who is Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating?

Age: 26

From: Dublin, Ireland

Instagram: @jackkeating11

Jack's time in Love Island may have been short before but as pop star Ronan Keating's son, he quickly became recognisable.

Going into the villa for a second time, he's hoping to show viewers exactly who he is.

"You'll get to know the real me. I'll bring a lot of energy, a lot of laughs, chasing women around the villa, that'll be me," he said.

Jack Keating wants to show everyone what he's really like on All Stars 2026
Jack Keating wants to show everyone what he's really like on All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's job?

Before going on Love Island the first time, Jack worked in social media marketing.

However, since then, he's embraced his new found fame and taken to social media influencing instead.

Does Jack Keating have a child?

Yes, Jack is the proud father of his daughter Maya whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Keely Iqbal.

Speaking about becoming a dad, he told Ireland's VIP magazine: "It’s been the craziest two years ever, such a learning curve. I’ve always wanted to be a dad though.

"The last two years have been amazing watching her grow up, her personality is starting to come through, she’s walking and talking and she’s been the biggest blessing of my life. Maya’s amazing."

Jack is believed to have a strong co-parenting relationship with Maya's mother and gets to see his daughter every couple of weeks as they live in the UK.

Who are Love Island Jack Keating's ex-girlfriends?

Since Love Island, Jack has reportedly had a couple of romantic relationships. He dated Sophie Ford in 2024 who he moved in with but sadly they split after five months.

He was also connected to midwife Abby Phillips but they split early in 2025.

What is Jack Keating's relationship with dad Ronan Keating like?

Jack and Ronan have a strong father and son relationship and he's often described him as a source of advice and influence.

Ronan split from Jack's mum Yvonne Conolly in 2015, whom he had three children with. Along with Jack, he also had daughters Missy and Ali. Ronan went on to remarry and had two more children.

Speaking about growing up with a famous dad, he said: "I knew my parents obviously didn’t have normal jobs like everyone else. When you’re really, really young, you never notice anything.

"Looking back, it was amazing though, it was such a blessing being able to grow up in that situation. We got to travel, see the world, meet amazing people. I got to try so many different types of food, experience different cultures. That stood to me, Missy and Ali, and it will for Cooper and Coco and hopefully Maya as well."

