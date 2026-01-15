Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding - age, job, ex-boyfriends and former series revealed

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Jess Harding to the villa for 2026. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

What does Love Island's Jess Harding do for a job? And what series was she on previously? Here's everything you need to know including what happened with Sammy Root.

Love Island All Stars 2026 is welcoming Jess Harding into the villa in the hope of finding real love.

Following her win on Love Island in 2023 with Sammy Root, Jess sadly found herself single again just months later and is hoping her new attitude towards relationships will help her find Mr Right to settle down with.

She said: "Being open to different types of men, different personalities, different looks...you go in there very open-minded."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Jess Harding from her age, her business and exactly what happened with Sammy following their win.

Who is Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding?

Age: 25

From: London

Instagram: @jesshardingox

Jess rose to fame when she entered the Love Island villa in 2023 and her fun and loving personality won over fans.

Talking about life after the vila, she said: "I knew it was a big show, but I didn't realise just how many people watched it - being recognised everywhere was a bit of a shock!"

Jess Harding is going into the All Stars villa open minded. Picture: ITV2

What does Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding do for a job?

Jess is the proud owner of her own aesthetics business, Candy Aesthetics. A clinic run in West London, she has a team of trained professionals carrying out treatments from lip filler to anti-wrinkle treatments.

Jess also landed some pretty lucrative fashion and beauty deals off the back of her success and has of course, indulged in the occasional sponsored Instagram post.

It's not clear what her net worth is but it's estimated to be £250,000 upwards.

Who are Jess Harding's ex-boyfriends?

Not much is known about Jess's dating life before Love Island but she of course, left with Sammy Root as her partner. The show finished in August 2023 and they called it quits just months later in October.

Following Sammy, Jess also had a private relationship with carpenter Ben. They kept their relationship out of the spotlight but split in 2025. According to sources close to the couple, their different lifestyles caused them to drift apart.

What happened between Love Island's Jess Harding and Sammy Root?

They didn't have the smoothest of rides in the villa with Sammy and Jess often bickering whilst trying to salvage their connection. Despite their tumultuous time on the island, the pair were crowned the winners of season 10 and left the series in a relationship.

In October, they took to Instagram to confirm their split. Sammy wrote: "We had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven't had a chance to speak in person. To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face-to-face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward.

"We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess. I was committed and respectful of our relationship. Unfortunately things don't always work out the way you'd hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best."

Love Island's Jess Harding has undergone a glow up for 2026's show. Picture: Jess Harding/Instagram

What series of Love Island was Jess Harding on?

She appeared on series 10 in 2023 alongside fellow cast mates, Ella Thomas, Tyrique Hyde, Leah Taylor, Whitney Adebayo and Zachariah Noble.

