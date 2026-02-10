Love Island All Stars Jessy Potts - age, job, what happened with Joey Essex and former series

10 February 2026, 20:45

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Jessy Potts back into the villa
Love Island All Stars has welcomed Jessy Potts back into the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What happened with Love Island All Star Jessy Potts and ex-boyfriend Joey Essex? What series was she on? Here's everything you need to know as she re-enters the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has welcomed bombshell Jessy Potts into the 2026 villa and she's firmly set her sights on Zac Woodworth and Tommy Bradley.

But as she returns to the famous ITV2 dating show, it's time to reflect on who she is and her previous journey.

From her relationship with The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex to what year she first appeared on Love Island, Jessy most certainly had a busy few weeks during her experience.

Here's everything you need to know about Jessy from her age, job and Instagram as she attempts to find love one more time.

Who is Love Island All Stars bombshell Jessy Potts?

Age: 27

From: Leicester

Instagram: @jessymaypotts

Jessy is hoping her second time on Love Island means she will be able to show everyone her true self. She said ahead of her bombshell entrance: "I definitely want to speak to everyone and get to know everyone. I want to show a bit more of myself and meet someone for me. 

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’m getting to do twice. You meet some new friends, get to flirt with guys all day. I can’t complain!"

What is Love Island All Stars Jessy Pott's job?

Before finding Love Island fame, Jessy worked as a brand partnerships associate which has served her well as she moved into the world of influencing.

With a large following on social media media, Jessy has worked with some big fashion brands during her social media career.

What season of Love Island was Jessy Potts on?

Jessy first appeared on Love Island series 11 which aired in 2024.

This was the series Mimi Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan won with other contestants including Ciaran Davies, Sean Stone and Matilda Draper.

Jessy Potts and Joey Essex dated for seven weeks outside of the Love Island villa
Jessy Potts and Joey Essex dated for seven weeks outside of the Love Island villa. Picture: Alamy

What happened with Jessy Potts and ex-boyfriend Joey Essex?

Jessy met the former TOWIE star on her series of Love Island as he become one of the first celebrities to join a cast.

Jessy famously become part of the triangle between him and his ex Grace Jackson and they were dumped from the show days before the final after being voted "least compatible by their fellow islanders.

Just seven weeks after leaving the villa together, Jessy and Joey released a statement confirming they had gone their separate ways.

Joey explained: "Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends. I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future."

READ MORE:

