Love Island All Stars Millie Court - age, ex-boyfriend, job and former series

Love Island All Stars 2026 welcomes Millie Court back to the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What season was Millie Court on Love Island and did she win? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars hopeful including where she's from and her Instagram.

Millie Court is freshly single after she split with long term boyfriend, and former Love Island romance, Liam Reardon, but she's back and ready to date again on All Stars 2026.

Joining the line up alongside Helena Ford, Tommy Bradley and Shaq Muhammad, the former podcaster and influencer is ready to find love again after a troublesome 2025.

Speaking ahead of her landing in the villa, she said: "I'm still the same person I was four years ago; I'm going to stay true to to myself, enjoy it and do a bit of flirting.

"I'll be a bit more cheeky, a funnier Millie than before. I think I was slightly shy last time."

So as Millie heads into Love Island All Stars 2026, here's everything you need to know about her from age, job and net worth, former boyfriends and of course, what happened last time she was in the villa.

Who is Love Island's Millie Court?

Age: 29

From: Romford, Essex

Instagram: @milliegracecourt

Millie first rose to fame when she entered the Mallorca villa in 2021 as a bombshell.

Coupling up with Liam Reardon, she went on to win the series and has had a successful career in the spotlight ever since. From influencing to her own jewellery business, she's made the most of her opportunities.

Prior to her new showbiz life, Millie worked as a fashion buyer at ASOS, a skill set she's used for some of her new life ventures.

Heading into the All Stars villa, she said: "I felt really grateful to experience the Villa over four years ago - why would I not want to experience it again?"

Millie Court has been single since September 2025. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

What is Love Island All Star's Millie's job and net worth?

One of Millie's main roles and responsibilities since leaving Love Island was the creation of her jewellery line, Saith.

Welsh, for her lucky number seven, she announced the business in August 2024 and has gone on to have some huge successes.

Confirming the news, she wrote two years ago: "Ever since I began my career at ASOS, where I started my journey in jewellery buying, it has been my dream to create my own jewellery brand. I completely fell in love with the process.

"I’ve always believed that “an outfit is never complete without accessories”, so it only made sense for me to create my own collection, where you guys can also complete your outfits with the CUTEST jewels around.

"I started this small business all by myself, with lots of help from friends and family. It’s been a long, tough road, filled with complications I’ve had to navigate, but also with special moments and rewards along the way. There have been tears, late nights, happy screams, and sad ones—all with my close friends and family by my side, helping me bring this little baby to life."

Away from her business, Millie also had a podcast with ex-boyfriend Liam which ended when their relationship did.

She also does plenty of influencing with ads and sponsorship deals and signed some pretty fashion contracts when she was fresh out the villa.

Millie has a reported net worth of £2.9million.

Millie Court starred on series 7 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2/SG

Who is Love Island Millie Court's ex-boyfriend?

If you hear this All Star complaining about an ex, it's likely to be her Love Island beau Liam Reardon.

The couple split for the second time in September 2025 after it was reported they couldn't make their long-distance relationship work.

Leaving the villa together winners and a couple in 2021, they stayed together for more than two years before they broke up. They reconciled not long after before their most recent split.

What season of Love Island was Millie Court on?

Millie appeared on series 7 of Love Island in 2021. This series saw her best pal Chloe Burrows date Toby Aromolaran, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish and Kay Kamwi, Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis.

