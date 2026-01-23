Love Island All Stars salary revealed - and it's a lot more than last year

The Love Island cast are being paid a nice salary to be in the luxury villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

How much do the Love Island All Stars cast get paid to be in the villa?

The Love Island All Stars cast are spending the dull and gloomy weeks of January in a five star luxury villa in South Africa and are getting to call it work.

Taking time away from their homes and jobs, it has been revealed the likes of Millie Court, Scott Van-Der Sluis and Whitney Adebayo are all paid for their time in the show. And it's a lot more than the cast of 2025.

Along with their increased salary, they also still have an opportunity to win the £50,000 prize fund at the end and of course, the potential deals that come their way for starring in one of TV's most popular shows.

So how much are the All Stars getting paid to be in the villa? Check out these numbers.

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are being paid more than those on previous series. Picture: ITV2

How much are the Love Island All Stars cast being paid?

According to The Sun, this year's contestants are getting paid a generous £3,500 a week. This is to cover their expenses and loss of earnings from being in the show.

With Love Island All Stars set to last a total of six weeks, some of the islanders could bank £21,000 for their stint in the famous villa.

A source said: "Whilst most of the all star islanders can command that for one Instagram post, it’s still a tidy pay day for sitting in the sun and finding love.

"There is of course the added benefit of the hoped-for boost to their profiles that appearing on the dating show brings so all in all it’s a great opportunity."

It's believed the All Stars cast could also still charge for the first week of the show despite the delay due to local wild fires in South Africa.

The Love Island All Stars villa is a beautiful luxury villa in South Africa. Picture: ITV2

Previous All Stars contestants from 2023 and 2024 were paid £2,000 a week. That's £1,500 less than this year.

And, if you're heading into the villa for the first time in the summer series, you can expect to be paid much less.

You'll have your basic expenses paid, like rent and bills, and are typically paid around £375 a week.

