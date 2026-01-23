Love Island All Stars salary revealed - and it's a lot more than last year

23 January 2026, 11:34

The Love Island cast are being paid a nice salary to be in the luxury villa
The Love Island cast are being paid a nice salary to be in the luxury villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

How much do the Love Island All Stars cast get paid to be in the villa?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island All Stars cast are spending the dull and gloomy weeks of January in a five star luxury villa in South Africa and are getting to call it work.

Taking time away from their homes and jobs, it has been revealed the likes of Millie Court, Scott Van-Der Sluis and Whitney Adebayo are all paid for their time in the show. And it's a lot more than the cast of 2025.

Along with their increased salary, they also still have an opportunity to win the £50,000 prize fund at the end and of course, the potential deals that come their way for starring in one of TV's most popular shows.

So how much are the All Stars getting paid to be in the villa? Check out these numbers.

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are being paid more than those on previous series
The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are being paid more than those on previous series. Picture: ITV2

How much are the Love Island All Stars cast being paid?

According to The Sun, this year's contestants are getting paid a generous £3,500 a week. This is to cover their expenses and loss of earnings from being in the show.

With Love Island All Stars set to last a total of six weeks, some of the islanders could bank £21,000 for their stint in the famous villa.

A source said: "Whilst most of the all star islanders can command that for one Instagram post, it’s still a tidy pay day for sitting in the sun and finding love.

"There is of course the added benefit of the hoped-for boost to their profiles that appearing on the dating show brings so all in all it’s a great opportunity."

It's believed the All Stars cast could also still charge for the first week of the show despite the delay due to local wild fires in South Africa.

The Love Island All Stars villa is a beautiful luxury villa in South Africa
The Love Island All Stars villa is a beautiful luxury villa in South Africa. Picture: ITV2

Previous All Stars contestants from 2023 and 2024 were paid £2,000 a week. That's £1,500 less than this year.

And, if you're heading into the villa for the first time in the summer series, you can expect to be paid much less.

You'll have your basic expenses paid, like rent and bills, and are typically paid around £375 a week.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about a small choice she and Freddie Prinze Jr. make to keep their marriage happy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares surprising secret to 23-year marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr

Jesy Nelson is set to open up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson 'ready' to break silence on why she left Little Mix

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop two new bombshells

Love Island All Star Millie Court makes a move on Scott Van-Der-Sluis

Love Island All Stars first look sees Millie Court make a bold move following brutal dumping
Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Trending on Heart

Harry Styles is heading back on the road in 2026 as he announced his Together, Together tour and a roster of new support acts.

Who are Harry Styles's support acts for new Together, Together tour?

Music

Harry Styles is teasing a tour after releasing new music

Is Harry Styles going on tour? The clever trick to make sure you don't miss tickets

Music

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

The Love Island: All Stars villa has been anything but calm lately — and tonight, host Maya Jama is set to turn up the heat even more.

Love Island All Stars first look sees islanders shocked by 'wild' public vote

Love Island All Stars contestant Shaq Muhammad was in a relationship with islander Tanya Manhenga

Who was Shaq Muhammad with on Love Island and why did they break up?

Piers Morgan has given fans an update on his recovery after undergoing surgery for a fractured femur

Amanda Holden gives Piers Morgan unique gift as he shares latest health update

Blue first hit the scenes in 2001 and are still going strong 25 years later

Where are boyband Blue members now? Ages, partners, children and side businesses revealed

Music

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

Jess warns the girls 'there will be drama' with Charlie.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Jess quiz Charlie in brutal grilling

Hilary and Hailey Duff have allegedly fallen out and are no longer on speaking terms

Watch - Hilary Duff reaches out to estranged sister during first music performance in 18 years

Music

The Traitors is about to recruit a new winner as series 4 comes to an end

All The Traitors winners and where they are now

The Traitors

Sean Stone is back in the Love Island All Stars villa for another shot at love

Love Island All Stars Sean Stone - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Belle Hassan grew up in Bromley in south‑east London, where she began her career as a professional make‑up artist.

Love Island All Stars Belle Hassan - famous dad, age, job and former series

The Traitors will come to a dramatic end in January 2026

When is The Traitors 2026 final? Last episode confirmed

The Traitors

Brooklyn Beckham lives in Los Angeles with his wife

Brooklyn Beckham facts: Age, job, wife and why he changed his name

Harry Styles's new track Aperture drops on Friday 23rd January.

What is Harry Styles' song Aperture about? Meaning behind new track revealed

Music