Love Island All Stars Scott van-der-Sluis - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

16 January 2026, 20:30

Scott van-der-Sluis, a former footballer and reality TV favourite, previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023
Scott van-der-Sluis, a former footballer and reality TV favourite, previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

How old is Scott van-der-Sluis, what season of Love Island was he on and who was he coupled up with?

Scott van-der-Sluis has strutted back into the Love Island All Stars villa in South Africa, and true to form he’s already making waves.

The former footballer and reality TV favourite has previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023, the U.S. version of the show and even has appeared on Love Island Games.

Now, he’s back in the spotlight once again, this time determined to show his more mature side — but not without a little drama along the way.

So, who exactly is Scott? How old is he? What’s he been up to since his original Love Island appearance? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Love Island All Stars’ Scott van-der-Sluis?

Age: 23

From: Connah’s Quay, Wales

Job: Former footballer and reality TV personality

Instagram: @scottvds17

Since his first stint on Love Island, Scott has carved out quite the global reality TV career; appearing on Love Island USA, Love Island Games, and Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 3.

Now returning to the All Stars villa, Scott has promised to show how much he’s grown since his first stint.

Speaking to ITV, he said: “Since my time on [the show], I think I've been on a journey for the last two and half years and I've always had in my head that All Stars is the final chapter of that journey.

“That's all I'm missing," he added, "so it would be nice to find something real and find someone to care about.”

Why did Scott van-der-Sluis return to Love Island?

Scott says his comeback is about finding something “real”, but he’s also made it clear he won’t be holding back.

Known for his fiery honesty, his All Stars arrival was anything but low-key. Within moments of walking in, Scott called out fellow Islander Sean, labelling him “one of the worst Islanders” he’d seen.

Sean shot back, “How many finals did you make?” to which Scott coolly replied, “How many shows have I been on?” He later added, “I’m just being honest,” before accusing Sean of being “so far up Joey’s a***,” leaving the villa (and Maya Jama) in stunned silence.

But underneath the bravado, Scott insists he’s here for genuine connection. Speaking before his entrance to the villa, Scott sais: “I came across very maturely last time but I still felt like a little boy at times, surrounded by older people.

“I feel like I'm now one of those people that can go in as an adult in their mid twenties who knows more about what they want in life compared to the 22-year-old me.”

Who has Scott van-der-Sluis dated?

Before his reality TV fame, he was rumoured to have dated fellow Love Island contestant Paige Thorne (from Love Island UK series 8) for a few months, though neither has publicly confirmed the romance.

The pairing was reported to have been brief and not a serious long-term relationship.

Additionally, on Love Island UK series 10 itself, Scott was coupled with Catherine Agbaje during the show, but that was part of the villa’s dating format rather than an ex-relationship outside the programme.

