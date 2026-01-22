Love Island All Stars Sean Stone - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

22 January 2026, 20:35

Sean Stone is back in the Love Island All Stars villa for another shot at love
Sean Stone is back in the Love Island All Stars villa for another shot at love. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Love Island All Stars welcomed Sean Stone into the villa but who is he? From his job to his Instagram and who his ex-girlfriend is, here's everything you need to know.

Sean Stone is back in the Love Island All Stars villa for another shot at love, and this time, he’s promising to be more relaxed about the whole experience.

Sean first rose to fame on Love Island series 11 in 2024, where his easy-going charm and boy-next-door personality quickly won over viewers.

Now, as he returns to the South African villa for All Stars, he’s taking a new approach, vowing not to “overthink things” this time and to dive headfirst into finding love, so far exploring connections with Belle Hassan and Helena Ford.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars contestant Sean Stone.

Love Island's Sean Stone is bringing his positive attitude back to the All Stars villa
Love Island's Sean Stone is bringing his positive attitude back to the All Stars villa. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island All Stars contestant Sean Stone?

Age: 26

From: Hertford, England

Job: Sweet salesman and TV personality

Instagram: @seanstone__

Sean hails from Hertford, where he works as a sweet salesman - a detail that quickly became part of his laid-back, relatable image on the show.

Since first appearing on Love Island, he’s gained a loyal fan base online, where followers love his sense of humour and no-nonsense approach to dating.

Known for his positive attitude, Sean is one of several familiar faces returning to the villa for the All Stars series, and fans are eager to see whether he’ll finally meet his match.

What series of Love Island was Sean Stone originally on?

Sean first appeared on Love Island series 11 in 2024.

He entered as an OG Islander and quickly became one of the villa’s most popular boys thanks to his easy-going nature and strong friendships with other contestants.

Sean first appeared on Love Island series 11 in 2024
Sean first appeared on Love Island series 11 in 2024. Picture: Instagram

What happened between Sean Stone and ex-girlfriend Matilda Draper?

Early in Sean's 2024 season, he coupled up with bombshell Matilda Draper, and their connection quickly became one of the show’s strongest romances.

However, things got complicated during Casa Amor, when Sean explored other connections, testing his relationship to the maximum.

Despite the ups and downs, the couple made it all the way to the final, finishing in third place behind winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan.

After leaving the villa, Sean and Matilda dated for a short time before announcing their split a month later.

Both shared statements on Instagram confirming they remained on good terms and were thankful for the “incredible experience.”

Sean later revealed in a video they had tried to make the relationship work but struggled to find enough time for each other outside the show.

Meanwhile, Matilda later admitted on a podcast that she hadn’t felt a romantic spark once the cameras stopped rolling, saying: “When I got out [of the villa] I instantly sort of knew it was definitely like a friend thing.”

