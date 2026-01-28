Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

28 January 2026, 22:20

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.
Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

What season of Love Island USA was Sher Suarez on? How old is she and what's her Instagram? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars bombshell, including her age and reality TV history.

Sher Suarez is sure to stir things up in the All Stars villa judging by her rollercoaster ride on Love Island USA back in 2020.

First up, the new Islander is no stranger to walking in as a bombshell as she entered series two of the American spin-off during Casa Amor.

Secondly, she's totally prepared to "step on people's toes" and is hellbent on finding a British husband, so 2026's cast better keep a close eye on this spicy contestant.

As the reality star promises to cause chaos, here's everything you need to know about Sher, from her age, job and Instagram, to what happened during her American Love Island stint.

Who is Love Island All Stars contestant Sher Suarez?

Age: 27

From: Miami, Florida

Job: Hostess

Instagram: @x.o.sher

Sher describes herself as "fearless" woman and while she's stunning herself, she's a self-confessed "personality girl" who is attracted to intelligence.

She's happy to date around and confesses that "no-one is off limits until it’s solidified" as long as people communicate and stay transparent.

"I’m a very honest person, whether you’re going to want to hear it, you’re going to hear it. There’s no secrets, if you don’t like it then that’s what you decide," Sher told ITV producers.

What series of Love Island USA was Sher on?

Sher turned heads when she first entered Casa Amor during season two of Love Island USA and was brought back to the main villa by her man Calvin.

The hostess arrived on day 16 and met the rest of the cast on day 19 but was dumped just ten days later on day 26, so this time around she's hoping for a longer spell.

"I was one of the only two girls that got brought back. It was hard to be received, everyone was angry that someone brought me in.

"I can handle any environment but it took some time for people to warm up to me. Then I was friends with everyone and then America voted me off!"

Sher coupled up with Calvin during Love Island USA.
Sher coupled up with Calvin during Love Island USA. Picture: Getty

Why did Sher sign up to Love Island All Stars?

This American beauty is hoping to find her Prince Charming among the UK boys in the villa.

"I fully believe my husband has to be British. I’ve been trying to date in America for so long and I’ve given up. This time around it’ll be different," she said.

As for what the All Stars are going to be like, she thinks Islanders like Ciaran, Shaq and Sean are going to be "very flirtatious".

"The US boys aren’t as cheeky. Men in the US don’t seem to feel the need to flirt or really work for what they want. They just expect girls to come their way. You have to work for me."

