Love Island All Stars couple Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts split - here's why
3 March 2026, 16:31
Tommy Bradley and bombshell Jessy Potts exited the villa as a couple but it seems they've broken up already.
Love Island All Stars 2026 was a difficult journey for Tommy Bradley who struggled to find a connection this time around.
However, with just two weeks to go until the end, in walked bombshell Jessy Potts during the Heart Rate Challenge and everything changed for him.
They had their ups and down in the All Stars villa, and dealt with a lot of criticism due to how fresh their relationship was, but in all post-exit interviews, they agreed they would be giving their romance a shot.
However, just one week on from the final, it's been reported Tommy and Jessy have "nipped it in the bud".
A source told The Sun: "They realised that a romantic connection was never going to work. They weren’t really communicating much after the villa and struggled to navigate their early connection after leaving the show.
“They have agreed to stay friends and there are no hard feelings.”
And it doesn't seem like Tommy is too hung up on Jessy as he's already been joking about a second date on Instagram with an influencer.
During his time in the villa, Tommy was worried about how genuine Jessy was towards him and wondered if he was the "easy option" considering he was the only single lad in the villa at the time.
To make matters worse, his close friend Helena also slammed Jessy and her intentions on her exit interview with Maya Jama.
Saying she's "not that into him", she added: "I don’t buy Jessy and Tommy, maybe it comes from a place that I’m super protective over Tommy.
“Where he’s so pure and young, I don’t want anyone to break his heart. You know when a nice boy gets their heart broken and then turn into a nasty piece of work."
Jessy has remained quiet on what's going on with her and Tommy but wrote on Instagram she was "ready for a new month".
