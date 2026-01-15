Love Island All Stars make exciting schedule change following delayed start date

Love Island All Stars has confirmed an exciting extra episode. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

ITV1 bosses have officially confirmed the new start date along with an all-important change to episodes for the opening week.

Love Island All Stars 2026 faced an unexpected delay to their start date this week when wild fires broke out near the villa in South Africa.

Expected to air on ITV2 on January 12th, fans of the show were instead delivered with an apology as all filming was cancelled until further notice.

Now, presenter Maya Jama and ITV bosses have confirmed All Stars will start on January 15th, along with an exciting change to the schedule for the coming week.

Typically, Love Island, whether it be the summer series or All Stars, runs Sunday to Friday with an Unseen Bits episode on Saturday.

However, due to the delay, a special one-off episode will also air on Saturday 17th January.

Confirming the news, a Love Island spokesperson said: "The wait is over… Love Island: All Stars launches tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

“Plus, for the first time ever, there’ll be an extra full episode on Saturday night at 9pm, too.”

Love Island All Stars contestants including Jess Harding, Millie Court, Helena Ford, Sean Stone and more have all been waiting patiently in South Africa for filming to go ahead.

Taking to their social media accounts, before their phones are taken off of them, they've been enjoying an extra week of pampering as they shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of their holidays.

Love Island All Stars 2026 has mixed up the TV schedule for the opening week. Picture: ITV2

For the girls, it was a chance for a bit of extra pampering and for the likes of Tommy Bradley, it was a great opportunity to top up his tan ahead of his entrance.

Despite having not aired yet, there have been plenty of spoilers circulating from the first four bombshells expected to enter and the first coupling up twist.

Rather then stepping forward for who they fancy the most, the All Stars cast have instead been paired up by the public.

Watch Love Island All Stars 2026 tonight at 9pm.

