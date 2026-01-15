Love Island All Stars Whitney Adebayo - age, job, ex-boyfriend and former series
15 January 2026, 20:45
Love Island's Whitney first starred in series 10 and now she's back for All Stars – here's everything you need to know about the reality star including her Instagram and where she's from.
Whitney Adebayo is back for a second shot at romance, this time strutting into the Love Island All Stars villa in South Africa.
She rocketed to fame during series 10 of the original ITV series back in 2023, arriving as a bombshell and fast becoming a favourite among fans.
After coupling up with Lochan Nowacki and making it all the way to the final, the runner-up was sure she'd found her man but the pair split after almost two years together.
Now, the single beauty entrepreneur has returned, but who is she? How old is she? What does she do? And why did she and Lochan break-up? Here's everything we know about Whitney.
Who is Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo?
Age: 28
From: Camden Town, London
Job: Influencer and owner of luxury hair company Whitney Hair
Instagram: @whitneyadebayo
After falling head over heels for her now ex-man in series 10, Whitney has returned for round two.
This time? She plans to put her "big mouth" on ice but joked with producers that she 'hadn't done a good job so far'.
"Guys I promise you I've changed, I have... don't look at me like that," she laughed.
Why did Love Island's Whitney and Lochan split?
Whitney confirmed in April 2025 she and her Love Island boyfriend Lochan had split.
Calling time on their relationship after almost two years, she opened up about their difficult break-up during her own podcast recording.
Speaking to her friend Josh, who sat in for her usual co-host Lizzie, she revealed: "Some people don’t wanna compromise."
She then recalled that Lochan had said to her: "I’ve seen how much you’ve changed, and you’re becoming like the woman that we always spoke about you becoming. And I’m just not willing to do that."
Whitney admitted she was confused at first, adding: "I was bamboozled. This is the person that you told me you wanted."
But she later credited her ex for 'calming her down', adding: "He actually did calm me down and help me tame my emotions. He taught me silence."
What series of Love Island was Whitney originally on?
Whitney rose to fame on series of Love Island which aired in 2023. We know she spent her time in the villa coupled up with Lochan but it was also the series that gave us couples Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh and winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root.
