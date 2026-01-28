Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

28 January 2026, 22:20

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.
Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

What season of Love Island USA was Zac Woodworth on? How old is he and what's his Instagram? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars bombshell, including his age and reality TV history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zac Woodworth is heading into the All Stars villa with high hopes after his first Love Island journey was cut short.

In fact, the hunky US bombshell only lasted three days in the main villa when he starred in the American spin-off of the show last summer.

This time around, he's excited to meet the British girls and give them a taste of love from the other side of the world – but how will he fare?

As the reality star vows to give romance his best shot, here's everything you need to know about Zac, from his age, job and Instagram, to what happened during his American Love Island stint.

Who is Love Island All Stars contestant Zac Woodworth?

Age: 26

From: Scottsdale, Arizona

Job: Jewellery brand owner

Instagram: @zacwoodworth

Zac is keen to get back in the villa after his stint on Love Island USA series seven ended pretty rapidly.

The jewellery brand owner is all about giving 'misfits' a place in the world and is hoping he'll make a good impression on his fellow Islanders with his "super-sociable" personality and sharp looks.

But don't be fooled by Mr Nice Guy, as he's already admitted that he's not afraid to step on someone's toes to get the girl, telling producers: "I love talking to everybody. They can expect me to be gentlemen but also go for what I want."

What series of Love Island USA was Zac on?

Shaking up series seven with a bang, Zac entered Love Island USA as a bombshell just last summer.

In 2025, he stepped foot in the rival villa to start his dating journey and quickly coupled up with co-star Iris, but their fling didn't progress.

Only three days into his reality TV journey and he had already been dumped from the show, walking away solo during the recouping ceremony.

"Honestly, I felt that my time in the Love Island USA villa was cut short," he said of his American appearance.

"I didn’t get the best shot at getting to know someone so for me, experiencing Love Island again but in the UK is perfect. I’ve always travelled the world and I love meeting girls outside of the US."

Why did Zac sign up to Love Island All Stars?

Zac is entering Love Island All Stars series three to give himself a second chance at 'finding his person'.

He's going for the same tactics as last year, but hopefully with more time on his hands so he can charm one of the 2026 Islanders.

"I want to introduce a different side of the world to the UK girls and do my thing," he told ITV ahead of his villa entrance.

Current stars from Scott and Ciaran to Shaq and Sean better watch their step as he's turning up the heat for the girls in South Africa.

As for loved-up stars like Belle and Leanne, they're not off the table for him to approach.

"In the US Villa I was conscious of not wanting to talk to ‘somebody’s girl’ but I would do that differently this time. I’m really excited to just get in there and do my thing."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship.

Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week.

New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Helena admitted she's been flirting with one All Star off-screen.

Love Island's Helena 'secretly messaging' All Stars boy who's lined-up as 2026 bombshell

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Trending on Heart

Harry Styles performing o stage in a red sequin blazer

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

Music

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts

Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Lifestyle

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.

Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie.

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie? Their friendship fall-out explained
Love Island exes Curtis and Ekin-Su dated for three months last year.

Love Island's Ekin-Su takes swipe at ex Curtis Pritchard as he enters villa for fourth time
The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island All Stars will see Samie and Lucinda go head to head for Ciaran Davies

Love Island All Stars first look reveals battle of the bombshells as Samie and Lucinda fall out
After ears of reflecting and with the tragic death of former contestant Liam Payne (pictured), Simon Cowell he now admits he would handle things differently.

Simon Cowell vows to do things differently as he reflects on Liam Payne's death

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about a small choice she and Freddie Prinze Jr. make to keep their marriage happy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares surprising secret to 23-year marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies was a runner-up wit his ex-girlfriend

Who was Ciaran Davies with on Love Island and why did they split?

Love Island has welcomed Curtis Pritchard back to the villa for the fourth time

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard - age, ex-girlfriends, famous brother and island history
Fresh from The Traitors’ latest nail-biting finale, the hit TV show is taking on a whole new form as a West End production.

The Traitors play is coming to the West End: Tickets, dates, cast and everything we know so far

The Traitors

Romeo Beckham has been dating Kim Turnbull for around a year now

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? Relationship details revealed