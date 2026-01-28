Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

What season of Love Island USA was Zac Woodworth on? How old is he and what's his Instagram? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars bombshell, including his age and reality TV history.

Zac Woodworth is heading into the All Stars villa with high hopes after his first Love Island journey was cut short.

In fact, the hunky US bombshell only lasted three days in the main villa when he starred in the American spin-off of the show last summer.

This time around, he's excited to meet the British girls and give them a taste of love from the other side of the world – but how will he fare?

As the reality star vows to give romance his best shot, here's everything you need to know about Zac, from his age, job and Instagram, to what happened during his American Love Island stint.

Who is Love Island All Stars contestant Zac Woodworth?

Age: 26

From: Scottsdale, Arizona

Job: Jewellery brand owner

Instagram: @zacwoodworth

Zac is keen to get back in the villa after his stint on Love Island USA series seven ended pretty rapidly.

The jewellery brand owner is all about giving 'misfits' a place in the world and is hoping he'll make a good impression on his fellow Islanders with his "super-sociable" personality and sharp looks.

But don't be fooled by Mr Nice Guy, as he's already admitted that he's not afraid to step on someone's toes to get the girl, telling producers: "I love talking to everybody. They can expect me to be gentlemen but also go for what I want."

What series of Love Island USA was Zac on?

Shaking up series seven with a bang, Zac entered Love Island USA as a bombshell just last summer.

In 2025, he stepped foot in the rival villa to start his dating journey and quickly coupled up with co-star Iris, but their fling didn't progress.

Only three days into his reality TV journey and he had already been dumped from the show, walking away solo during the recouping ceremony.

"Honestly, I felt that my time in the Love Island USA villa was cut short," he said of his American appearance.

"I didn’t get the best shot at getting to know someone so for me, experiencing Love Island again but in the UK is perfect. I’ve always travelled the world and I love meeting girls outside of the US."

Why did Zac sign up to Love Island All Stars?

Zac is entering Love Island All Stars series three to give himself a second chance at 'finding his person'.

He's going for the same tactics as last year, but hopefully with more time on his hands so he can charm one of the 2026 Islanders.

"I want to introduce a different side of the world to the UK girls and do my thing," he told ITV ahead of his villa entrance.

Current stars from Scott and Ciaran to Shaq and Sean better watch their step as he's turning up the heat for the girls in South Africa.

As for loved-up stars like Belle and Leanne, they're not off the table for him to approach.

"In the US Villa I was conscious of not wanting to talk to ‘somebody’s girl’ but I would do that differently this time. I’m really excited to just get in there and do my thing."