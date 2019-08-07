Love Island winner Amber Gill pays subtle tribute to Greg O’Shea on This Morning as he returns to Ireland

7 August 2019, 15:30 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 15:31

Amber Gill remembered Greg O'Shea with a sweet gesture during This Morning
Amber Gill remembered Greg O'Shea with a sweet gesture during This Morning. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Love Island winner Amber appeared on This Morning this week with her mum, as Greg O’Shea jetted back to Ireland.

It's only been just over a week since the Love Island final, but winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are already adjusting to their new celebrity lives.

The couple appeared on Loose Women together earlier this week, where they discussed their relationship, winning the hit reality show and their plans for the future.

Today, Amber appeared on This Morning without Greg, and instead was joined by her mum, as the rugby player jetted back to Ireland to see his family and friends.

While Amber didn’t have Greg by her side, the beautician from Newcastle found a way to pay tribute to her hunky Irish rugby player.

Amber Gill wore the shamrock necklace around her neck for the interview
Amber Gill wore the shamrock necklace around her neck for the interview. Picture: ITV

Appearing on the show, Amber wore jeans, teamed with a white t-shirt and the silver shamrock necklace Greg’s mum gifted her.

Greg’s mum first gave Amber the necklace in the Love Island villa when they visited days before the final.

Amber wore the necklace for the final of Love Island, and has since been spotted with it around her neck several times.

Fans have spotted Amber wearing the necklace on several occasions, and have taken to Twitter to share their love for the dedication.

Greg is currently in Ireland following the show
Greg is currently in Ireland following the show. Picture: Instagram

One person wrote on Twitter: “Note how Amber is still wearing the necklace Greg’s mum gave her, that thing ain’t ever coming off her.”

Another added: “All I can think about is how Amber has worn that shamrock necklace every day since Greg’s mum gave it to her and how f**king CUTE it is.”

Amber wore the necklace out for a dinner with Greg earlier this week
Amber wore the necklace out for a dinner with Greg earlier this week. Picture: Instagram

Amber spoke to This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes about winning Love Island, telling them: “It was a total shock.”

She continued to explain: “I’ve watched all the previous series, and it’s boyfriends and girlfriends that win, and I’d only been with Greg two weeks.”

And while Amber hasn’t been to Ireland yet to see Greg and his family, she revealed she will be flying over soon.

