Love Island's Amber pays sweet tribute to Greg's family with final outfit

Viewers reacted to Amber's adorable tribute. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Did you spot Amber's tribute to her partner during tonight's Love Island final?

Love Island is almost over, which means the whole nation will soon have to find something else to do with their evenings.

Tonight’s emotional final has definitely not disappointed as the girls and boys put on their glad rags for a night of declarations.

But while we’ve been obsessing over Ovie Soko’s adorable speech, and trying to find out where to get the girls’ amazing dresses, there was a small detail about Amber Gill’s outfit which almost went unnoticed.

Cast your minds back to yesterday’s episode, and you’ll remember that Greg O’Shea’s mum gave the Geordie Islander a shamrock from Ireland.

And in a sweet nod to her other half, Amber can be seen wearing it at the Summer Ball.

Amber made an adorable tribute to Greg. Picture: ITV

“Amber wearing the necklace Greg’s Mum got her, they HAVE to win #LoveIsland,” said one viewer on Twitter.

Another wrote: "Amber still has her lucky shamrock necklace on amazing #loveisland”

While a third added: “Amber wearing the shamrock necklace that was gifted by Greg’s mum has to be the sweetest thing ever #LoveIsland"

Elsewhere on the show, after they all get glammed up, Ovie made a toast to being in the final four, telling the group: “All of you ladies look absolutely amazing."I’ve got to be a bit biased and say ‘India, you look phenomenal’ I feel like all of us guys are really lucky guys. To the final, guys!”

And while getting emotional about their partners, Curtis told Maura: "Once upon a time, there was man on a journey. He had one goal in mind on his journey of crazy events."That goal, was to find a princess. This princess wasn’t just any princess, she was the most beautiful princess in all the lands…”

Maura then went on to give a nod to Curtis' previous relationship with Amy Hart, as she said: “Curtis. Here before you I stand a very different woman, to the one who walked in the villa seven weeks ago."I had to spend my first few weeks watching somebody else fall in love with you, when all I really wanted was it to be me you were dancing with...”

And Greg made sure to tribute his other half with an adorable poem, as he recited: “I’m going to keep this short and sweet, just like when we first came to meet. Up in the Hideaway sheltered from the trouble, we instantly connected and formed our own little bubble…"

We can't wait to find out who takes the crown tonight!

