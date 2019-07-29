Love Island's Amber pays sweet tribute to Greg's family with final outfit

29 July 2019, 21:33

Viewers reacted to Amber's adorable tribute
Viewers reacted to Amber's adorable tribute. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Did you spot Amber's tribute to her partner during tonight's Love Island final?

Love Island is almost over, which means the whole nation will soon have to find something else to do with their evenings.

Tonight’s emotional final has definitely not disappointed as the girls and boys put on their glad rags for a night of declarations.

But while we’ve been obsessing over Ovie Soko’s adorable speech, and trying to find out where to get the girls’ amazing dresses, there was a small detail about Amber Gill’s outfit which almost went unnoticed.

Cast your minds back to yesterday’s episode, and you’ll remember that Greg O’Shea’s mum gave the Geordie Islander a shamrock from Ireland.

And in a sweet nod to her other half, Amber can be seen wearing it at the Summer Ball.

Amber made an adorable tribute to Greg
Amber made an adorable tribute to Greg. Picture: ITV

“Amber wearing the necklace Greg’s Mum got her, they HAVE to win #LoveIsland,” said one viewer on Twitter.

Another wrote: "Amber still has her lucky shamrock necklace on amazing #loveisland”

While a third added: “Amber wearing the shamrock necklace that was gifted by Greg’s mum has to be the sweetest thing ever #LoveIsland"

Read More: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's relationship timeline: Their Love Island journey

Read More: Who won Love Island last year and where are the previous winners?

Elsewhere on the show, after they all get glammed up, Ovie made a toast to being in the final four, telling the group: “All of you ladies look absolutely amazing."I’ve got to be a bit biased and say ‘India, you look phenomenal’ I feel like all of us guys are really lucky guys. To the final, guys!”

And while getting emotional about their partners, Curtis told Maura: "Once upon a time, there was man on a journey. He had one goal in mind on his journey of crazy events."That goal, was to find a princess. This princess wasn’t just any princess, she was the most beautiful princess in all the lands…”

Maura then went on to give a nod to Curtis' previous relationship with Amy Hart, as she said: “Curtis. Here before you I stand a very different woman, to the one who walked in the villa seven weeks ago."I had to spend my first few weeks watching somebody else fall in love with you, when all I really wanted was it to be me you were dancing with...”

And Greg made sure to tribute his other half with an adorable poem, as he recited: “I’m going to keep this short and sweet, just like when we first came to meet. Up in the Hideaway sheltered from the trouble, we instantly connected and formed our own little bubble…"

We can't wait to find out who takes the crown tonight!

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Fans spotted Maura's reaction to Greg and Amber winning - and they can't deal with it

Fans can't handle Maura's face when Amber and Greg were announced the Love Island 2019 winners
Molly-Mae and Tommy came in second

Love Island’s Molly-Mae and Tommy come second place as Amber and Greg take the crown
Greg and Amber are your winners!

Love Island winners 2019: Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill take the crown
Here's what the Love Island finalist does for a living

What is India Reynolds' job? Here's what the Love Island finalist does for a living
Fans are fuming that Ovie Soko didn't win

Love Island fans fuming as Ovie Soko comes in third place with partner India Reynolds

Trending on Heart

There will be TWO series' of Love Island next year - here's how to apply

Love Island application 2020: Here's how to apply for the summer and winter versions
Here's who sang the Love Island cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love' in tonight's finale

Who sang the Love Island cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love'?
Get your hands on Caroline Flack's zebra print Love Island finale dress

Caroline Flack's tiger print dress divides Love Island fans

The Love Island final takes place tonight

Frustrated Love Island viewers claim app is BROKEN and won't let them vote
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins' relationship so far

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins' relationship timeline: We take a look back at their Love Island journey