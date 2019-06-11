Love Island set to get very steamy as Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard spend the night in the hideaway

Love Island's power couple Amy and Curtis get steamy in the hot tub. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island stars Curtis and Amy get some time alone in tonight’s episode as they enter the hideaway.

Love Island's Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard are growing closer and closer as the days in the villa go on, establishing themselves as the only firm couple of this year's show.

Which makes it no shock that in tonight's episode when the hideaway opens for one couple, the pair take the opportunity to enjoy some alone time.

In a spolier clip, which was shown at the end of last night's Love Island episode, Tommy reads a text aloud: "The hideaway is open tonight.

"Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone.”

Love Island's Amy and Curtis enjoy a night alone in the hideaway. Picture: ITV

The Love Islanders obviously choose Amy and Curtis as the couple can, later in the clip, be seen getting steamy in the hot tub.

Later, the couple can be seen getting close under the sheets in the hideaway, but does anything transpire between them?

While this is happening, Amber and Michael's relationship also takes a step forward as the couple can be seen going in for a kiss.

The pair have been getting closer and closer over the past few episodes, having previously coupled up with different people.

Sparks also fly with Amber and Michael as they appear to share their first kiss in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, new girl Molly-Mae is already causing some tension in the Love Island villa as she struggles to choose who she likes; Tommy, Anton or new boy Danny.

Danny showed interest in single girl Yewande after their first date, but appears to also be interested in social media influencer Molly.

But who will he pick? And what will Anton and Tommy think of Molly's new interest?

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm tonight.

