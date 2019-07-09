Amy Hart reveals why she's quit Love Island in emotional goodbye to Curtis Pritchard

Amy quit Love Island this week. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Amy Hart left the Love Island villa an emotional wreck as she announced she was leaving the show.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Love Island 2019 original Amy Hart had quit the show.

The decision didn’t come as a shock to fans following her heartbreaking split from Curtis Pritchard.

Now, Love Island have aired the scenes where the air hostess, 26, says goodbye to her friends, and has her final farewells with Curtis.

Speaking to Curtis, who was her “half boyfriend” before they split, Amy explained: “I came in here and I thought I was going to meet some nice people and I’d probably date one of them and they’d be alright and then I met you and you completely turned my whole world around.

Amy revealed she was leaving to Curtis. Picture: ITV

“We made each other happy… I want us to be best, best friends but we both need to move on and we both need to find someone that is going to make us as happy as we make them.”

Amy continued: “Realistically for me, I’m not going to be ready in the next three weeks to meet someone else.

Realistically for you, you will not be happy all the time here because you’ll always put me first because you’re such a good person.

“That’s why I love you so much and that’s why I want you to be happy. You are not going to be happy whilst I’m still here. So, I’m leaving today but it’s a positive thing because I’m going to go and start the rest of my life today… I’m going to let you go and you pursue whoever it is you want to pursue and hope that you find whatever you are looking for.”

Amy and Curtis were saved by the rest of the Islanders. Picture: ITV

Amy finished her conversation by telling him: “Once this is all done we will have the best friendship you have ever seen in your life.”

There were also emotional scenes when Amy told her fellow Islanders about her decision to leave.

She explained to friends: “I have made some of the best friends I have ever had… I love you all dearly.

“Obviously, as you all know, I did fall in love. And when you love someone you have to let them go. My Love Island journey finished last night when I sat at that fire pit and I looked at it and thought, ‘Even if I had to take the last week, I would take it if it meant I could take those first four weeks over again.’”

She added: “I want to leave in a positive way, surrounded by the people I love, like this... I love you all so much and I cannot tell you what you’ve all done for me.”

Reflecting on the huge decision to leave, Amy opened up in the Beach Hut, saying: “I have been on such a huge journey… I did not imagine that first night I would meet this boy [Curtis] that would change my life and change my mindset.

“I want him to be happy and I want him to meet someone else so I’m leaving here today not holding any grudges against anyone, not against Curtis, not against Maura, no one.”

She went on to say: “I never thought I would fall in love, I never thought someone would make me feel so special that I would fall in love with them and I did and it makes me realise that that will happen for me again, just not in here."

