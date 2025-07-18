Who is Love Island's Angel Swift? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Angel Swift? Picture: Angel Swift - Instagram / itv

By Alice Dear

Meet Angel Swift, the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa - and she's got her sights set on one boy in particular.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island have delivered yet another twist with a late-edition bombshell, 26-year-old Angel Swift from Maidstone.

Angel is an Aesthetics Practitioner and Salon Owner based in Kent, a self- confessed 20/10 thanks to her good looks and personality and (while admitting to being a girl's girl) says she's not afraid to step on toes.

The bombshell's arrival in the villa comes amid the (potential) end of the Harrison, Lauren and Toni love triangle, the start of a potential rekindling for Harry and Emma and a terrible night of hard-truths for Meg and Dejon - but she hasn't got her sights set on any of these boys.

From her age to her job and what she's after on Love Island, here's everything you need to know about Angel.

Angel Swift is an Aesthetics Practitioner and Salon Owner. Picture: itv

Who is Angel Swift and how old is she?

Angel Swift, 26, is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa.

She is looking for the real thing on Love Island, wanting to find "the one" and make new connections. Angel is ready for a relationship after being single for a year now.

What is Angel Swift's job?

Angel Swift is an Aesthetics Practitioner and Salon Owner. Her salon is called AngelFace and is based in Maidstone, Kent.

The salon offer a range of treatments, from fillers to microneedling and dermaplaning, as well as hair extensions and waxing.

Angel Swift, 26, is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: Angel Swift - Instagram

What is Angel Swift's Instagram?

You can follow Angel Swift on Instagram with the handle @angeliqueswift.

Who is Angel after on Love Island?

Angel, who admitted she isn't afraid to break up couples or step on toes, has admitted that she's looking to get to know Ty.

Ty is currently coupled up with Lauren, who is still dealing with her heartbreak from Harrison's decision to be with Toni. However, he now seems to be second-guessing this choice, which could leave Ty open for Angel.

Angel said she is looking for a tall, dark and handsome man, with a good body and a nice smile. She really wants to meet someone who can make her life and someone that is family orientated.