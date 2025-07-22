Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old pictures before transformation

22 July 2025, 09:15 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 09:18

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable
Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable. Picture: Angel Swift - Instagram / itv
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Angel Swift has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past few years, prior to her appearance on Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Angel Swift, 26, has taken the villa by storm, with Ty, Harry and Boris all showing interest in the aesthetics practitioner and salon owner from Maidstone.

The boys were blown away by Angel's toned physique and stunning looks, and while she's always been very glam, the reality TV star once looked very different.

In Instagram pictures from 2017 up until 2024, Angel looks like a different person, sporting brunette hair instead of her highlighted blonde locks which we see on Love Island.

And then in pictures from 2019, Angel sported bleach blonde hair and a more natural look, rendering her almost unrecognisable.

Angel Swift looks like a different person with dark brown hair
Angel Swift looks like a different person with dark brown hair. Picture: Angel Swift - Instagram

While Angel hasn't spoken openly about undergoing cosmetic surgery, many viewers of the show have speculated that it could be a possibility. And, as an owner of a beauty salon, AngelFace, which offers cosmetic procedures such as fillers, it's fair to assume she's not against these services.

Angel Swift, 26, is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa
Angel Swift, 26, is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: Angel Swift - Instagram

Angel is potentially the last Love Island bombshell to enter the villa this season, setting her sights on Ty prior to her iconic entrance.

Her arrival (and selection of Ty as her number one love interest) meant sad news for Lauren, who he was coupled up with, as she was then dumped from the show. It wasn't all bad, however, as Harrison decided to join her just a day later.

While Ty has been her main focus, Angel has also been getting to know Harry, however, after Helena put her foot down it appears there's no chance of that progressing.

Boris, one of the Casa Amor boys, has also shown an interest in Angel, despite being best friends with Ty and coupled up with Emma.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still dating?

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still together?

Tommy and Lucy were dumped by Shakira and Ty in a shock twist.

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Some contestants will be leaving Love Island

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped from the villa

Viewers are convinced they know who has been dumped from Love Island

Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped in shocking twist

Yasmin and Dejon hash things out on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Dejon clash as they discuss tense kissing challenge

Trending on Heart

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76 following health battle

Beyoncé turned a young girl’s final wish into something unforgettable when she sang to 12-year-old Taylon Davis

When Beyoncé serenaded terminally ill fan with emotional rendition of 'Survivor'

Leigh-Anne has opened up about motherhood

Leigh-Anne reveals her twin daughters could follow her footsteps into music

Prince George birthday portraits through the years

All Prince George's birthday portraits through the years

Heart presenter Vicky suffers with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Vicky Pattison felt 'gaslit by doctors' amid 'debilitating' PMDD struggle

During a casual stroll through a through mall, Ed Sheeran spotted a 13-year-old busker singing one of his songs — and made her day by quietly joining her on stage.

When Ed Sheeran surprised emotional busker who was singing his song in a mall

Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley opened up about their realtionship

Love Island's Lucy breaks silence on shocking voicenote as Tommy stands by her

Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon's relationship was a hot topic on Love Island

Love Island fans brand Harrison's apology 'scripted' as he reunites with Lauren

Love Island's Meg and Dejon think everyone is 'jealous' of them

Love Island's 'delusional' Meg and Dejon blame villa girls for viewer backlash

Line of Duty is set to return for a seventh series in 2026.

Line of Duty series seven 'in the works' as leading stars reveal filming plans

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed

Love Is Blind season two is just weeks away.

Love Is Blind UK teases first look trailer as Netflix reveals return date

Love Is Blind

Angel's arrival causes mayhem

Love Island first look teases 'savage' dumping as Angel's arrival causes mayhem

Lady Gaga wears an array of outfits whilst on tour

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour outfits revealed

Before finding fame, Shakira dressed up as a Disney princess for kids' parties.

Love Island's Shakira stuns as a Disney princess in unearthed party pictures

Harrison has reportedly left the Love Island villa

Real reason Harrison quit Love Island revealed