Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old pictures before transformation

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable. Picture: Angel Swift - Instagram / itv

By Alice Dear

Angel Swift has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past few years, prior to her appearance on Love Island.

Love Island's Angel Swift, 26, has taken the villa by storm, with Ty, Harry and Boris all showing interest in the aesthetics practitioner and salon owner from Maidstone.

The boys were blown away by Angel's toned physique and stunning looks, and while she's always been very glam, the reality TV star once looked very different.

In Instagram pictures from 2017 up until 2024, Angel looks like a different person, sporting brunette hair instead of her highlighted blonde locks which we see on Love Island.

And then in pictures from 2019, Angel sported bleach blonde hair and a more natural look, rendering her almost unrecognisable.

Angel Swift looks like a different person with dark brown hair. Picture: Angel Swift - Instagram

While Angel hasn't spoken openly about undergoing cosmetic surgery, many viewers of the show have speculated that it could be a possibility. And, as an owner of a beauty salon, AngelFace, which offers cosmetic procedures such as fillers, it's fair to assume she's not against these services.

Angel Swift, 26, is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: Angel Swift - Instagram

Angel is potentially the last Love Island bombshell to enter the villa this season, setting her sights on Ty prior to her iconic entrance.

Her arrival (and selection of Ty as her number one love interest) meant sad news for Lauren, who he was coupled up with, as she was then dumped from the show. It wasn't all bad, however, as Harrison decided to join her just a day later.

While Ty has been her main focus, Angel has also been getting to know Harry, however, after Helena put her foot down it appears there's no chance of that progressing.

Boris, one of the Casa Amor boys, has also shown an interest in Angel, despite being best friends with Ty and coupled up with Emma.