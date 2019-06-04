How old is Love Island’s Anna Vakili and how tall is she?

4 June 2019, 14:54

Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Anna Vakili’s age and height revealed.

Love Island 2019 is in full swing, as the girls and boys couple up for the first time.

During the first coupling up, the boys got the chance to choose who they wanted to be with after the girls showed their interest.

Pharmacist Anna made it very clear during the coupling up she was looking for someone tall, as she wanted to be taller than her.

But how tall is Anna? And how old is she?

Anna made it clear she was looking for a tall man in the villa
Picture: ITV

How old is Anna?

Anna is 28 years old, and one of the eldest Love Island contestants of this year.

How tall is Anna?

Anna made it clear during the first coupling up she was keen on finding a tall man.

Anna is 5ft 9, and refused to show interest in many of the guys during the first coupling because of her height.

However, once coupled up with Sherif, 20, Anna admitted she didn’t feel “too tall for him”.

Anna is 28 and 5ft 8
Picture: ITV

Who is Anna coupled up with?

Anna is currently coupled up with Sherif, despite not stepping forward for him during their meeting.

In fact, Anna didn’t step forward for any of the first five boys.

However, the end of the first episode saw Tommy and Curtis enter the villa – will Anna find love with the new boys?

