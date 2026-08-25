Love Island star reveals 'weird' reason they rejected invite to Molly and Tom's wedding

25 August 2026, 16:49 | Updated: 25 August 2026, 16:54

One ex-Love Islander decided not to attend the reality wedding.
One ex-Love Islander decided not to attend the reality wedding. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Fans were left baffled by the reality star's explanation not to attend the couple's sun-soaked nuptials over the weekend.

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One former Love Island star has revealed the 'weird' reason why they rejected Molly Smith and Tom Clare's recent wedding invitation.

The glamorous reality couple tied the knot in Majorca over the weekend in a sun-soaked ceremony attended by a slew of their famous ITV co-stars.

Saying "I do" in a stunning clifftop celebration, the picture-perfect All Stars pair made their partnership official overlooking the sea – but not everyone was there to witness it.

One of the newlyweds' friends received the offer to attend the bash abroad, but decided to turn it down for reasons their fans are still struggling to understand.

Tom and Molly tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Majorca last weekend.
Tom and Molly tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Majorca last weekend. Picture: Instagram

That ex-Islander was Anton Danyluk, who appeared in the very first series of the spin-off alongside eventual winners Molly and Tom.

The Scottish fitness fanatic, 31, entered the villa on day one and lasted all the way to the final vote, spending the entire 37 days living with the beautiful bride.

Molly's now-husband Tom joined the gang on day 10, and all three became close pals during the debut season of the show.

But it seems that close bond wasn't enough for Anton to put his personal feelings aside and jet out to the sunny isle for the couple's romantic nuptials.

All Stars Islander Anton Danyluk decided not to attend the Majorcan nuptials.
All Stars Islander Anton Danyluk decided not to attend the Majorcan nuptials. Picture: ITV

Explaining why he didn't make it to the wedding in Majorca, he said: "Tom and Molly got married yesterday. I wish I’d been there. Here’s why I wasn’t.

"At the start of the year I got invited. It was an honour, because these two are genuinely my favourite people that came off the show. But I turned it down. And it wasn’t an easy decision.

"Because at the time I was invited, I’d just made the decision to stop drinking. I went five months this year with no alcohol. And honestly, I felt amazing. But what I realised in those five months was that drinking was never really the problem. The problem was knowing when to stop.

"Since then, I drink on the odd social occasion. A few, then I stop. Has it got out of hand once or twice? Yeah. But it’s still a world away from where it used to be, and I’m okay with that."

In the same post, he reflected: "So looking back, if I knew then what I know now, I'd have gone. I'd have accepted that it's about the occasion, and about control. But here's the thing. At the time, I had to say no in order to learn that. I couldn't have known it without stopping first.

"And that's the lesson. Sometimes in life you have to say no to something you really want to say yes to. Because you have to look out for yourself first. It might not look like the right call later. But for where you are right then, it is.

"Congratulations you two. I'm gutted I missed it, but I couldn't be happier for you."

Many of Anton's followers were thrown by his 'excuse', with some calling it a 'cry for attention' while others used it as a reason to unfollow him.

"Give it a rest Anton pal, this is weird," wrote one Instagram fan.

"Final nail in the coffin... Unfollowed! 🙄 Talk about living off the back of other people's fame...," said another.

A third joked: "I think he expected this to get pure well done comments but in reality just tried using this as excuse to get more attention, and its totally back fired 😳 😂"

"2 people got married how do I make this about me," slammed a fourth.

As a fifth quizzed: "You could have gone and not drank?"

Despite the confusion sparked by the post, another group of fans spoke out in defence of the reality star.

One said: "Sometimes in life you have to put yourself 1st especially when it comes to your mental health and well being, I'm sure Tom and Molly will understand your reasons as to why yous aid no at the time ❤️ well done you for turning your life around and getting in a better place you should be so proud 🙌❤️."

"Completely understand where you are coming from, sometimes you have to make to a difficult choice to then learn whats right for you, sounds like you did and you are stronger for it ❤️," backed another.

Molly and Tom's wedding in Majorca came just four weeks after the couple officially tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Manchester.

Guests included All Stars cast members from Casey O'Gorman, who acted as best man, to Josh Ritchie and his girlfriend Sophie Piper.

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